Shocker: MP Lodged 14 Cases Of Rape Daily Despite Death Penalty For Perpetrators | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh witnessed a 66% jump in rape cases in 2023 compared to the previous year. Even the harshest punishment, such as the death sentence, failed to deter sexual offenders, with an average of 14 women/girls being sexually assaulted in the state every day last year.

According to the State Crime Record Bureau data, 5,348 women were sexually assaulted in the state in 2023. The NCRB report reveals that 3,046 rape cases were reported in the state in 2022, 2,947 in 2021, and 2,341 in 2020. In 2019, the figure stood at 2,490. This data shows that the number of sexual assaults on women and girls has nearly doubled over the past three years.

546 cases reported in June 2023

In 2023, the highest number of rape cases was reported in May and June.

In January, 442 cases of rape were registered in different police stations across the state.

In February, the number slightly dropped to 428, but climbed to 446 in March and 471 in April.

May saw 543 cases, while June reported 546, the highest in the year.

For the remaining months, the data is as follows:

July: 482

August: 449

September: 463

October: 395

November: 338

December: 345

41 convicts on death row

Out of the 41 convicts on death row in the state, 22 have been found guilty of rape and murder. There are 22 cases of sexual crimes, where the culprit kidnapped, raped, and killed the victim, pending in the Supreme Court and High Court.

Poor conviction rate

In the past three years, the conviction rate for serious crimes has hovered around 65% to 70%. Nine specific crimes are considered serious, including crimes against women and children, murder, kidnapping and abduction, offenses against public tranquility, crimes against senior citizens, property offenses, economic offenses, and cybercrime.

In 2021, the courts in the state decided 714 cases, in which 485 people were convicted, while 249 were acquitted.

In 2022, the courts decided 1,056 cases, with 743 convicted and 310 acquitted.

In 2023, 1,292 cases were decided, with 894 convictions and 398 acquittals.

From January to April 2024, 378 cases have been decided, with 259 convictions and 119 acquittals.