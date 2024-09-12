 Late-Night Picnic Turns Tragic: Two Army Officers Attacked, Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped Near Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreLate-Night Picnic Turns Tragic: Two Army Officers Attacked, Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped Near Mhow

Late-Night Picnic Turns Tragic: Two Army Officers Attacked, Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped Near Mhow

Acting on a complaint by one of the victim officers, police registered a case of gang-rape against eight men.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Representational Photo | File

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night picnic turned into a brutal nightmare for two army officers and their female friends. The group was savagely attacked near Jam Gate on Mhow-Mandleshwar Road on Tuesday, with one of the women being violently ‘gang-raped’ by a gang of predators.

Acting on a complaint by one of the victim officers, police registered a case of gang-rape against eight men. SP (Indore Rural) Hitika Vasal, however, said that the gang-rape victim has so far refused to say anything in this regard citing her current mental condition. She further said that two of the accused have already been detained.

Read Also
‘Mom How Much Does It Hurt If I Jump Off Roof?’ 17-Year-Old Game Addict Jumps Off 3rd Floor A...
article-image

Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said, “The two army officers, both undergoing the Young Officers (YO) course at Mhow, had gone for a quiet jungle outing with their two female companions on Tuesday night. Around 2 am, at least eight men arrived on the scene and started beating the officer who was in the car. They also misbehaved with one of their female friends.”

“The second officer, who had momentarily stepped away from the vehicle, informed his seniors who passed on the information to the police. On learning about the incident a police team rushed to the scene, but by then the miscreants had already fled into the dense forest,” Hirore added.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Criticises Police For Inaction In Crimes Against Women And Children, Demands Systemic Reform
Bombay High Court Criticises Police For Inaction In Crimes Against Women And Children, Demands Systemic Reform
Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Posts Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve’s Bodyguard Assaulting Car Driver In Neral
Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Posts Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve’s Bodyguard Assaulting Car Driver In Neral
Central Railway's Nagpur Division Announces 90-Day Platform Closure At Ajni Station For Major Upgradation Work
Central Railway's Nagpur Division Announces 90-Day Platform Closure At Ajni Station For Major Upgradation Work
Maharashtra Assembly 2024: Rising Female Voter Turnout And New Welfare Schemes Poised To Influence Results
Maharashtra Assembly 2024: Rising Female Voter Turnout And New Welfare Schemes Poised To Influence Results

“The survivors, visibly shaken and injured, were immediately brought to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination around 6.30 am. As per the duty doctor, miscreants had raped one of the girls. The medical examination also revealed injuries on officers’ bodies,” Hirore claimed.

Read Also
MP SHOCKER: Woman Thrashed By Husband & Family For Talking On Mobile Phone (WATCH)
article-image

SP (Indore Rural) HitikaVasal said, “A case under sections pertaining to loot, Arms Act and rape has been registered and two suspects were detained. We registered case on the complaint of one of the two victim officers. The victim girl has not recorded her statement as yet. Six of the remaining miscreants have been identified. SP Vasal, Additional SP Rupesh Dwivedi and other officials have launched a manhunt in Manpur to nab them till filing of the report.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WHO Officer Inspects MY Hospital To Establish Centre Of Competency For Sickle Cell

WHO Officer Inspects MY Hospital To Establish Centre Of Competency For Sickle Cell

Indore: ₹1L To Be Provided To Tableau Making Mills; Anant Chaturdashi Procession On September 17

Indore: ₹1L To Be Provided To Tableau Making Mills; Anant Chaturdashi Procession On September 17

Major Crackdown: Over 1,000 kg Adulterated Ghee Seized, Sanchi To Lodge FIR

Major Crackdown: Over 1,000 kg Adulterated Ghee Seized, Sanchi To Lodge FIR

Ward-83 IMC By-Election Sees Low Turnout Of 41.32%; Vote Counting On Friday

Ward-83 IMC By-Election Sees Low Turnout Of 41.32%; Vote Counting On Friday

Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024: A Boon For Traders To Settle Tax Disputes, Says Joint Commissioner Of...

Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024: A Boon For Traders To Settle Tax Disputes, Says Joint Commissioner Of...