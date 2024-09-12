Late-Night Picnic Turns Tragic: Two Army Officers Attacked, Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped Near Mhow

Representational Photo | File

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night picnic turned into a brutal nightmare for two army officers and their female friends. The group was savagely attacked near Jam Gate on Mhow-Mandleshwar Road on Tuesday, with one of the women being violently ‘gang-raped’ by a gang of predators.

Acting on a complaint by one of the victim officers, police registered a case of gang-rape against eight men. SP (Indore Rural) Hitika Vasal, however, said that the gang-rape victim has so far refused to say anything in this regard citing her current mental condition. She further said that two of the accused have already been detained.

Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said, “The two army officers, both undergoing the Young Officers (YO) course at Mhow, had gone for a quiet jungle outing with their two female companions on Tuesday night. Around 2 am, at least eight men arrived on the scene and started beating the officer who was in the car. They also misbehaved with one of their female friends.”

“The second officer, who had momentarily stepped away from the vehicle, informed his seniors who passed on the information to the police. On learning about the incident a police team rushed to the scene, but by then the miscreants had already fled into the dense forest,” Hirore added.

“The survivors, visibly shaken and injured, were immediately brought to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination around 6.30 am. As per the duty doctor, miscreants had raped one of the girls. The medical examination also revealed injuries on officers’ bodies,” Hirore claimed.

SP (Indore Rural) HitikaVasal said, “A case under sections pertaining to loot, Arms Act and rape has been registered and two suspects were detained. We registered case on the complaint of one of the two victim officers. The victim girl has not recorded her statement as yet. Six of the remaining miscreants have been identified. SP Vasal, Additional SP Rupesh Dwivedi and other officials have launched a manhunt in Manpur to nab them till filing of the report.