 MP Shocker: Five Men Charged With Gang Rape, Assault After Abducting Woman, Forcing Her To Dance Naked In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Shocker: Five Men Charged With Gang Rape, Assault After Abducting Woman, Forcing Her To Dance Naked In Indore

MP Shocker: Five Men Charged With Gang Rape, Assault After Abducting Woman, Forcing Her To Dance Naked In Indore

After multiple failed attempts, the victim filed a petition in the MP High Court, the court ruled in her favour and asked the Kanadiya Police Station to register a case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): a case of gang rape and assault has been filed against five men in Indore. The complaint, lodged on Monday, details a harrowing gang rape incident that took place on June 11, 2024.

According to information, he case was registered on Monday night at around 1 AM. The victim alleges that she had been wandering for over three months to get a case filed.

After multiple failed attempts, the victim filed a petition in the MP High Court, the court ruled in her favour and asked the Kanadiya Police Station to register a case. A case has been filed under relevant sections of gang rape and assault.

Read Also
Indore Updates: Panic As Fire Erupts In Chemical-Laden Vehicle; Gold Chain Snatched By Miscreants In...
article-image

The incident

FPJ Shorts
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Zooms More Than 7% On NSE After Securing A Contract With NHIDCL
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Zooms More Than 7% On NSE After Securing A Contract With NHIDCL
Doraemon Is Now Minus 88 Years Old: Fans Celebrate Special Day Of Much-Loved Cartoon Character
Doraemon Is Now Minus 88 Years Old: Fans Celebrate Special Day Of Much-Loved Cartoon Character
1,000 Cops Raid Students Flat At SRM University, Chennai: Find Illegal Drugs, Pills, Ganja & More Worth Lakhs
1,000 Cops Raid Students Flat At SRM University, Chennai: Find Illegal Drugs, Pills, Ganja & More Worth Lakhs

The victim, a 34 year old woman has filed a complaint against five men, namely, Shahzad Madawara, Salim Bari resident of Srinagar Kankad, Salim Teli resident of Khajrana, Irfan Ali resident of Rasalpur Dewas and Nazar Pathan. The victim alleges that these five men abducted her, made her dance naked and gang raped her before leaving her stranded at a bridge in the city.

According to sources, the incident took place on June 11, 2024 when the victim was travelling back home on her two wheeler and a car stopped in front of her. From the car, two men stepped out and asked the woman to get into the car with them. When she refused, one other man got out of the car and forcibly dragged the woman in the vehicle.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Man Gets Triple Life Term For Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl
article-image

From there, the victim and the accused went to a warehouse located near Aurobindo Hospital in the city. There, the accused subjected the victim to some gore pornographic content and asked her to dance for them. Not only this, the accused then went on to gang rape the victim and assault her with a leather belt.

Later, the accused left the woman stranded on the MR 10 bridge in the city. From here, the victim went to her sister's place. According to sources, the victim tried to lodge a complaint against the five for over three months but the Kanadiya police did not entertain the complaint.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Minister Gautam Tetwal Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple On His Birthday In Ujjain

MP Minister Gautam Tetwal Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple On His Birthday In Ujjain

MP Shocker: Five Men Charged With Gang Rape, Assault After Abducting Woman, Forcing Her To Dance...

MP Shocker: Five Men Charged With Gang Rape, Assault After Abducting Woman, Forcing Her To Dance...

Indore-Manmad Rail Project Approval Is Biggest Gift To State After Independence, Says Chief Minister...

Indore-Manmad Rail Project Approval Is Biggest Gift To State After Independence, Says Chief Minister...

Shocking! Five Minor Students Booked For Sodomising Junior In Madhya Pradesh's Government Boarding...

Shocking! Five Minor Students Booked For Sodomising Junior In Madhya Pradesh's Government Boarding...

MP Semptember 3 Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Continue In State; Alerts Issued For Dhar, Ratlam,...

MP Semptember 3 Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Continue In State; Alerts Issued For Dhar, Ratlam,...