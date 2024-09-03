MP Shocker: Five Men Charged With Gang Rape, Assault After Abducting Woman, Forcing Her To Dance Naked In Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): a case of gang rape and assault has been filed against five men in Indore. The complaint, lodged on Monday, details a harrowing gang rape incident that took place on June 11, 2024.

According to information, he case was registered on Monday night at around 1 AM. The victim alleges that she had been wandering for over three months to get a case filed.

After multiple failed attempts, the victim filed a petition in the MP High Court, the court ruled in her favour and asked the Kanadiya Police Station to register a case. A case has been filed under relevant sections of gang rape and assault.

The incident

The victim, a 34 year old woman has filed a complaint against five men, namely, Shahzad Madawara, Salim Bari resident of Srinagar Kankad, Salim Teli resident of Khajrana, Irfan Ali resident of Rasalpur Dewas and Nazar Pathan. The victim alleges that these five men abducted her, made her dance naked and gang raped her before leaving her stranded at a bridge in the city.

According to sources, the incident took place on June 11, 2024 when the victim was travelling back home on her two wheeler and a car stopped in front of her. From the car, two men stepped out and asked the woman to get into the car with them. When she refused, one other man got out of the car and forcibly dragged the woman in the vehicle.

From there, the victim and the accused went to a warehouse located near Aurobindo Hospital in the city. There, the accused subjected the victim to some gore pornographic content and asked her to dance for them. Not only this, the accused then went on to gang rape the victim and assault her with a leather belt.

Later, the accused left the woman stranded on the MR 10 bridge in the city. From here, the victim went to her sister's place. According to sources, the victim tried to lodge a complaint against the five for over three months but the Kanadiya police did not entertain the complaint.