 Indore Updates: Panic As Fire Erupts In Chemical-Laden Vehicle; Gold Chain Snatched By Miscreants In Lasudia
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 01:32 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic ensued after a fire erupted in a loading vehicle carrying five drums containing carbonyl sulfide acid in Bhawarkua area on Monday. One of the drums caught fire in the incident.  The incident occurred at Transport Nagar around 12 pm when the vehicle was parked outside a cargo transport office. No casualty was reported in the incident and the blaze was extinguished after a struggle of a few hours.

According to the fire brigade, they received information around 12 pm that a loading vehicle owned by one Manilal Jain caught fire. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot immediately and the fire was doused in one and half hours after using more than eight thousands litres of water.

2 miscreants snatch woman’s gold chain

Two miscreants allegedly snatched a woman’s gold chain under the Lasudia police station. A case was registered against the unidentified accused under section 304 of the BNS on the complaint of the woman.

According to the police, complainant Alpana Thakur, a resident of Tulsi Nagar, said she was going on foot near Saraswati Temple in the locality when an unidentified individual came towards her and snatched her gold chain. When she followed him, he fled with his accomplice who was waiting for him on his two-wheeler. The police registered a case and began a probe. 

