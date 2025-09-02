‘Descriptive Boards With Information About Agents, Tenders Be Put On Roads, Says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Boards With Information About Agents, Tenders Be Put On Roads, Says Kailash Vijayvargiya | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya expressed anger at the poor condition of roads at a meeting with the officials of his department on Tuesday.

He directed the officials to get the potholes repaired before the festivals. Vijayvargiya asked the department to do the road repairing work as a priority.

The civic bodies should put up boards on the roads, mentioning the names of the agencies constructing the roads. It should also be written on the board how long the roads will be under guarantee, he said.

Vijayvargiya directed all 413 civic bodies in the state to do the work. More than 2.50 crore people are living in the urban areas where the population is continuously rising, he said.

The rising population in urban areas has put pressure on the infrastructure, and more attention should be paid to the quality of work, he said. In the real estate sector, 8.32 lakh houses have been built, and by 2029, one million houses will be ready, he said.

After the meeting, commissioner of the urban development department Sanket Bhondve issued directives that the tenders for road construction should be floated through the e-tender system.

At the time of constructing roads, special attention should be paid to their maintenance, he said. Signals should be put up on the roads after the construction, and saplings should be planted, Bhondve said.

Because of the heavy rain, the roads of the state, including those in its capital, are in ruins. The minister directed the officials to get the roads repaired without delay.