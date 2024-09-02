MP: Over Two Lakh Devotees Flock To Moti Baba Sewari Dham For Bhadra Chaturdashi Celebrations

A drone view of the temple and surroundings with thousands of devotees thronging from different villages | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The renowned Moti Baba Sewari Dham, close to Bhikangaon village in Khargone district, witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with more than two lakh devotees visiting the temple over the weekend. The influx began the night before Bhadra Chaturdashi, culminating in a vibrant celebration marked by prayers, rituals, and community engagement.

Devotees commenced worship and aarti at 4 am on the morning of Amavasya, leading to the distribution of approximately 5,000 kg of ghee halwa prasadi, which continued until late evening. The temple committee implemented effective crowd management strategies, allowing for a smooth flow of visitors without excessive congestion. A unique initiative introduced by the committee provided halwa prasadi in 4,000 steel bowls, replacing traditional foil and paper containers.

This innovative practice not only upheld cleanliness within the temple premises but also encouraged devotees to return the washed bowls post-distribution. Committee member Trilok Suryavanshi noted the significant waste reduction, saying, "For the last two years, offering prasad in steel vessels has transformed our temple, creating a cleaner environment for all." Throughout the two-day event, the temple committee operated three gas furnaces, continually preparing halwa as devotees contributed ghee, flour, and sugar into the massive cooking pan.

Local resident Pradeep Singh Chauhan highlighted the enthusiasm and cooperation among attendees in sustaining this vibrant atmosphere. The Moti Baba Bhakt Mandal expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the police administration for their support and to all attendees for their cooperation during this large-scale gathering. The event not only reinforced communal ties but also promoted a message of cleanliness and devotion, reflecting the essence of what Sewari Dham represents.