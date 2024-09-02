Collector Karmveer Sharma Orders Swift Action On Relief & Safety Measures Amid Rainfall Impact In Khargone

Collector Karmveer Sharma chairing the time-limit meeting at district headquarters on Monday | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Karmveer Sharma, on Monday, convened a detailed meeting with various officials to review time limit-related cases, providing essential instructions for immediate action. The meeting included the participation of additional collector Rekha Rathore, SDM Bhaskar Gachle, deputy collector Satyendra Bairwa, and representatives from all departments.

Additionally, SDMs, tehsildars, CEOs of janpad panchayats and CMOs of urban bodies were connected via video conference to ensure comprehensive engagement. During the meeting, the discussion commenced with an assessment of the recent rainfall affecting the district. Collector Sharma directed revenue officers to expedite the preparation of relief amount cases for individuals whose houses were damaged or livestock lost due to inclement weather.

A mandate was issued for funds to be deposited into beneficiaries' accounts as per eligibility within the next two days. Revenue officers were also instructed to maintain vigilance regarding the infrastructure, particularly bridges and culverts, and to ensure that NVDA officials mitigate any risk of drowning incidents in local canals. The water resources department was tasked with implementing stringent safety measures at dams and reservoirs, with an emphasis on repairing any leaks in water storage facilities promptly to prevent accidents. Concerns regarding public safety prompted directives for SDMs, tehsildars, municipal corporation CMOs, and district panchayat CEOs to take proactive measures in demolishing dilapidated structures within their jurisdictions.

In cases where owners refuse to cooperate, officials were advised to obtain written accounts of the owners’ acceptance of responsibility in the event of any accidents arising from their buildings. The meeting also focused on the resolution of cases logged in the CM Helpline, with a clear directive for immediate and satisfactory responses. Khargone district currently falls into the 'B' category regarding the monthly ranking of CM Helpline cases, and officials were urged to strive for an 'A' rating in the forthcoming evaluation. The timely resolution of the 11 pending CM Monitor cases was also highlighted as a priority.