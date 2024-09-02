Chhabina Procession: Celebrating Heritage, Devotion & Community Spirit; Grand Procession Taken Out At Historic Dharnath Temple

Collector Priyank Mishra along with MLA Neena Verma and SP Manoj Kumar Singh performing aarti of Chhabina of the Bhoj era Dharnath temple in Dhar on Monday |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On an auspicious occasion, the Chhabina of the Bhoj era Dharnath temple was taken out with immense grandeur and devotion in Dhar at 3:30 pm on Monday. This event stands as a significant religious and cultural moment for the community, commencing with the collector Priyank Mishra and SP Manoj Kumar Singh, alongside former MP Chhatar Singh Darbar and Dhar MLA Neena Verma, performing the ceremonial aarti.

This act of reverence set a solemn yet festive tone for the celebrations. The Chhabina, a revered symbol of devotion, was honoured with a traditional Guard of Honour by the district administration. This practice, which dates back to the State era, reflects the deep respect and cultural significance associated with the Chhabina of Dharnath Baba, drawing large crowds as it meandered through the city streets. Devotees, residents, and enthusiasts lined the route to witness this spectacular event.

Following the Chhabina, various Akharas and colourful tableaux paraded, showcasing festive themes and traditional celebrations. The Majhi community, historically tasked with lifting the Chhabina, continued this long-standing tradition, demonstrating its cultural heritage and commitment to this ceremonial duty. Their participation not only symbolizes historical continuity but also reinforces communal bonds. In a display of respect and participation, numerous social workers from the city contributed to the procession by cleaning the path with brooms, highlighting the spirit of service and community engagement that characterizes such occasions.

The security during the procession was substantial, with police presence strategically stationed at every corner of the city to ensure safety and order. As the Chhabina made its way out, the streets were prepared by cutting berries, a customary practice that signifies respect and festivity. ?This year's Chhabina procession not only celebrated the religious fervour associated with the Bhojkaalin Dharnath temple but also embodied the rich cultural traditions of Dhar, fostering a sense of unity among its residents.? Overall, the event marked a significant occasion, reinforcing the city's vibrant cultural fabric while honouring its spiritual heritage.