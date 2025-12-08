 Indore News: IMC To Relaunch Checking Drive Against Vacant Basement Parking Lots To Ease Traffic Woes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: IMC To Relaunch Checking Drive Against Vacant Basement Parking Lots To Ease Traffic Woes

Indore News: IMC To Relaunch Checking Drive Against Vacant Basement Parking Lots To Ease Traffic Woes

Discussions were also held about pending cases in various departments. Indore Development Authority CEO Dr Parikshit Jhade, District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Jain, IMC Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisodia, Additional Collector Navjeevan Vijay Pawar and Roshan Rai were among those present at the meeting.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: IMC To Relaunch Checking Drive Against Vacant Basement Parking Lots To Ease Traffic Woes | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) would relaunch its checking drive of basement parking facilities as part of its efforts to improve traffic conditions in the city.

The decision was taken during a departmental review meeting on Monday, which was chaired by District Collector Shivam Verma. Officials said action will be taken against caretakers of basement parking lots if they are found to be underutilised. 

Read Also
MP News: Farmers Stage Protest Over Irregular Urea Distribution; Block National Highway In...
article-image

Signboards will be installed at such parking spaces for public awareness, they added.

Discussions were also held about pending cases in various departments. Indore Development Authority CEO Dr Parikshit Jhade, District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Jain, IMC Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisodia, Additional Collector Navjeevan Vijay Pawar and Roshan Rai were among those present at the meeting.

FPJ Shorts
Goa Fire Tragedy Raises Alarm For Mumbai: Experts Warn Of Rampant Fire-Safety Violations In Hotels, Pubs & Malls
Goa Fire Tragedy Raises Alarm For Mumbai: Experts Warn Of Rampant Fire-Safety Violations In Hotels, Pubs & Malls
Bombay HC Upholds 14-Year Jail Term For Sexual Assault Of Minors At Raigad Orphanage; Brother Acquitted, Mother Gets Sentence Reduction
Bombay HC Upholds 14-Year Jail Term For Sexual Assault Of Minors At Raigad Orphanage; Brother Acquitted, Mother Gets Sentence Reduction
Bombay HC Quashes Retired IAS Officer’s Attempt To Evict Son From Andheri Bungalow; Says Senior Citizens Act Not For Property Disputes
Bombay HC Quashes Retired IAS Officer’s Attempt To Evict Son From Andheri Bungalow; Says Senior Citizens Act Not For Property Disputes
Bombay HC Quashes MPDA Detention For 99-Day Delay; Calls Preventive Custody ‘Punishment Without Trial’
Bombay HC Quashes MPDA Detention For 99-Day Delay; Calls Preventive Custody ‘Punishment Without Trial’

Verma said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed the administration to prioritise and complete essential public services within the stipulated timeframe.

He said that the prompt resolution of sensitive issues such as enrollment, partition, demarcation and the CM Helpline should be the district administration's top priority. 

Verma also stated that all work on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the district has been completed. “Now the remaining mapping work and the claim-objection process will be progressed in a timely manner,” he added. 

He instructed all SDMs to prioritise revenue cases and ensure their timely resolution. Action will be taken against officials who fail to resolve cases within the stipulated timeframe, he added. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 5.58 Lakh Voters Not Found During SIR Verification, Claims Congress's Ex-Corporator...

Indore News: 5.58 Lakh Voters Not Found During SIR Verification, Claims Congress's Ex-Corporator...

Indore News: IMC To Relaunch Checking Drive Against Vacant Basement Parking Lots To Ease Traffic...

Indore News: IMC To Relaunch Checking Drive Against Vacant Basement Parking Lots To Ease Traffic...

Indore News: Employee Booked For Selling Customer Data

Indore News: Employee Booked For Selling Customer Data

MP News: Public Health Engineering Department’s Rural Water Supply & Maintenance Draft Policy...

MP News: Public Health Engineering Department’s Rural Water Supply & Maintenance Draft Policy...

Indore News: Millets, Oilseeds And Traditional Dishes; Three-Day Organic Food Festival To Empower...

Indore News: Millets, Oilseeds And Traditional Dishes; Three-Day Organic Food Festival To Empower...