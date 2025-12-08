Indore News: IMC To Relaunch Checking Drive Against Vacant Basement Parking Lots To Ease Traffic Woes | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) would relaunch its checking drive of basement parking facilities as part of its efforts to improve traffic conditions in the city.

The decision was taken during a departmental review meeting on Monday, which was chaired by District Collector Shivam Verma. Officials said action will be taken against caretakers of basement parking lots if they are found to be underutilised.

Signboards will be installed at such parking spaces for public awareness, they added.

Discussions were also held about pending cases in various departments. Indore Development Authority CEO Dr Parikshit Jhade, District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Jain, IMC Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisodia, Additional Collector Navjeevan Vijay Pawar and Roshan Rai were among those present at the meeting.

Verma said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed the administration to prioritise and complete essential public services within the stipulated timeframe.

He said that the prompt resolution of sensitive issues such as enrollment, partition, demarcation and the CM Helpline should be the district administration's top priority.

Verma also stated that all work on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the district has been completed. “Now the remaining mapping work and the claim-objection process will be progressed in a timely manner,” he added.

He instructed all SDMs to prioritise revenue cases and ensure their timely resolution. Action will be taken against officials who fail to resolve cases within the stipulated timeframe, he added.