VIDEO: Two Youths Perform Stunts On Moving Thar At MP's Jiwaji University Campus, Leave The Steering Driverless For Instagram Reel (WATCH)

Two youths performing dangerous stunts for making reels | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media in which two youths were seen performing stunts on a moving Thar for an Instagram reel. The video was shot at the campus of Jiwaji University in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. It shows the two youths performing stunts on the moving Jeep, leaving the steering driverless, compelling the netizens to share it on social media.

The viral clip shows one of the youths, wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt, sitting on the bonnet of the car, while the other stood next at the opened gate of the black Thar, leaving the steering driverless.

WATCH the video here:

Surprisingly, after some time the young man sitting on the driving seat jumped from the moving Thar, even as the jeep continued at its speed. The 19-second video shows the two youths performing stunts with much joy and carefree attitude.

Strict action to be taken

After the video went viral, the police said that they are gathering information on the basis of the video.

As of now, no complaint has come to the police regarding the same. However, the police said that they will take it seriously and take strict action.