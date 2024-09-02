Mamta Becomes Nirmam, JMM Turns Party Of Husband And Wife; Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee in wake of sensational rape cum murder incident of trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital. He stated that efforts are being made to hush up the bone chilling incident which is height of atrocity.

He said this during his Vidisha tour on Sunday. During his tour to Vidisha, he inaugurated the statue of former union minister Sushma Swaraj (who once represented Vidisha in Lok Sabha) and participated in Lakhpati Didi programme. He also held a massive roadshow in Ganjbasoda and Vidisha. He went on a train from Bhopal till Ganjbasoda. While going to Vidisha, he stopped briefly to inspect the soyabean crop of a field and spoke to farmers.

At a public meeting, he said the entire country is horrified by the Bengal incident and even the President and Supreme Court have spoken against it. But Mamta has become “Nirmam” (uncaring). FIR was not lodged for hours. Later crowd barged inside the hospital to destroy the evidences and police stood as a mute spectator. This is height of injustice and crime. “This will not continue in West Bengal for long, and Mamta Banerjee will have to pay the price,” he said.

He also criticized Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by stating that JMM destroyed entire Jharkhand and in upcoming assembly election and BJP is definitely going to form the government in Jharkhand. JMM has become party of husband- wife.

He alleged that Bangladeshi intruders are marrying the girls to grab the land and tribals are being displaced from their land. Champai Soren, who played a significant role in creating of Jharkhand was insulted. Saddened by the state level affairs, he joined BJP.

Chouhan said that there will be no dearth of urea and DAP. If the price of DAP increases above Rs 1350 then PM has decided to give Rs 625 crores for DAP. “ But the rate of DAP will not increase” he claimed. Centre gives Rs 2100 subsidy on urea and this arrangement will be made more practical.