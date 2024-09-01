CCTV Footage: Man Kicks On Cow’s Face In Katni, Angry Vishva Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Lodges Complaint | FP Photo

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video emerged on social media on Sunday, in which a man was seen kicking a cow's face to remove them from his way. The video has attracted huge condemnation from the netizens as the video spreaded like a wildfire on the internet.

Is it said that the video pertains to Sant Nagar area of the Katni district. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the Sant Nagar area of the city, which also sparked outrage among Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

#WATCH | CCTV Footage Shows Man Kicking Cow In Katni; VHP and Bajrang Dal files FIR#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/ioEc0S5gXw — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 1, 2024

FP Photo

Demands for strict action against accused

After the video's circulation, members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal lodged a formal complaint at the Kotwali police station. The police have registered a case against the man involved in the incident and started to search for him. The accused has been identified as Nihir Sharma.

FP Photo

The complaint lodged by Avinash Chorailia read, “A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showing a young man allegedly kicking a cow outside a gym in Shambhu Robiz Road, causing widespread outrage. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed outside the gym, identified as I-Fit.”

In his complaint, Avinash Chorailia has requested strict legal action against the accused for this unacceptable behaviour. The police are currently investigating the matter.