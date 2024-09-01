Madhya Pradesh: Murder Accused Hangs Self In Lock-Up In Morena; Three Officers Suspended (VIDEO)

Madhya Pradesh: Murder Accused Hangs Self In Lock-Up In Morena; Three Officers Suspended | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man accused of murder, who had been in police custody for the last three days, was found hanging with a towel inside the lockup in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident took place at the Civil Line Police Station.

The police claim that the accused, Sani alias Balkishan Jatav, was brought in for questioning from Ambedkar Colony the same night, as part of a murder investigation. The news of his death created chaos in the entire police department, after which Morena's Superintendent of Police (SP) and other senior officers, including IG and DIG rank officials, rushed to the spot. The SP has ordered immediate suspension of the Station House Officer (SHO) and three other police officers involved in the case.

FP Photo

Deceased was accused of murder in 2023

According to information, Sunny Jatav, a resident of Ganga Malanpur and currently living in Ambedkar Colony, Morena, was accused of murdering a young man in December 2023. Sani and three other individuals were named as suspects in the case. Since then, they had been dodging arrest by frequently changing their locations. However, last night, Civil Line Police Station's SHO, Rambabu Yadav, received a tip-off that Sunny was hiding in Ambedkar Colony. Acting on this information, the police conducted a raid and arrested him along with the three other accused. They were all placed in the lockup.

Bhim Army alleges police torture

Early this Sunday morning, when the police officers checked the lockup, they found Sunny’s body hanging from a noose made of his towel. The officers immediately informed their superiors who immediately arrived at the scene. They also called in a forensic team and a judicial magistrate to investigate. Later, the SP ordered the suspension of the SHO and three other officers.

The district president of Bhim Army Ranveer Jatav has alleged that the police had picked up Sunny and the other three accused three days ago without providing any reason. He claims that the police tortured him in custody, which led Sunny to take his own life. SP Sameer Saurabh has confirmed the suicide of the murder accused in custody. Further investigation is underway.