Shocking! 500 iPhone Worth ₹15 Cr Stolen From Running Cargo Truck In Madhya Pradesh; Probe On | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 1500 iPhone has been stolen from high security cargo truck, which was heading towards New Delhi from the company headquarters Chennai, said Sagar police on Saturday. The burglary was done in filmy style. The cost of the stolen phones is around 15 crore.

According to police the truck was heading to New Delhi and reached Lakhnadon on August 15 th . In the truck one guard and a security in-charge was also accompanying.

In midway near Narsinghpur, they all had tea together and after sometime the driver started feeling sleepy. The guards and the in-charge asked the driver to park the truck and have a nap.

The driver did it accordingly, when the driver woke up he found himself tied with ropes and he was almost 125 kilometers far from where the truck was parked. Anyhow he managed to got freed from the ropes and called people for help.

The driver came to know that he was in Bandri and he approached to the police and filed the complaint. The police refused to take the complaint and asked him to file the complaint to the Lakhnadone police.

The matter came to know to the IG Sagar Pramod Verma.

SP Sagar Vikas Sehwal told Free Press that the IG has suspended two and have line attached police station in-charge and head constable for negligence in their duties.

Truck was GPS enabled

Police added that the truck was GPS enabled and the company was tracking the truck accordingly. The locks of truck were also having high security features, if someone tries to open the locks, it will give message to the HQ.

It is informed that first the looters kept the truck running on the road and the latches were broken and the gates were opened. Probably after opening the gate one more vehicle was brought in which the iPhones were loaded. All activity was completed within the stretch of 125 kilometers.

The police is not accepting the driver’s theory, whereas the police is registering the case on the driver’s complaint, but is not believing on the driver statements.