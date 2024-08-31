Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Distant Relative Attacks Girl's Face With Blade, Booked; Man Sets Younger Brother's House Afire & More

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Distant Relative Attacks Girl's Face With Blade, Booked; Man Kills Self After Wife’s Death | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by her distant relative in Misrod on Friday late night, when he professed his love for her and proposed her for marriage. When the woman refused, the accused attacked her with a blade, which left the woman with a bruised face.

The Misrod police have booked the man and have launched a manhunt to nab him, they said. Misrod police station TI Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that the woman on Friday had visited a mall on Hoshangabad Road to watch movie with her friends.

When she was leaving the mall, her distant relative Deepak met her there. He told woman’s friends to leave them alone for some time, after which he professed his love for her, and told her that he wanted to marry her. The woman turned down her proposal, enraged due to which Deepak flashed a blade and attacked her face.

Man Sets Younger Brother's House Afire

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been booked for allegedly setting his younger brother’s house afire over a property dispute in Ashoka Garden on Friday evening. Investigating officer (IO) at Ashoka Garden police station Vijay Bhamre told Free Press that the complainant, Dr Saiyed Ansari, employed at Bhopal Memorial Hospital, told the police that he has a long-standing property dispute with his elder brother, Abdul Qayyum Ansari, as he wanted to sell off the house in which Saiyed resides with his family.

On Friday evening, Abdul reached Saiyed’s house, doused petrol on the electricity meter as well as the windows of the house and set it on fire. Saiyed filmed a video of the act and doused off the flames with the help of the neighbours and tenants. He then approached the police on Friday night, who conducted a probe. The complainant submitted the video to the police and a case was registered against the accused.

Woman Assaulted By Son, Wife

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old widow resident of Nazirabad was allegedly assaulted by her elder son and his wife over property dispute on Friday. The couple was arrested on Saturday. According to Nazirabad police, the victim woman approached police on Saturday with her younger son and his wife. She told police that her husband had named the property after her. She added that on Friday, his elder son and his wife came home, seeking a portion of the property.

Depressed By Wife’s Death, Man Kills Self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A middle-aged man, suffering from depression after his wife passed away two years ago, allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Shahjehanabad on Friday night. Shahjehanabad police station TI Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan told Free Press that deceased Saleem Khan (55) was a daily wager and a resident of Mother India Colony.

When his elder son returned home on Friday night, he saw him hanging from the ceiling of the house. He immediately called the police, who rushed to the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. The police did not find suicide note from the spot.