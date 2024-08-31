Bhopal: Angry Kin Vandalise Hospital, Manhandle Docs After Man Dies During Treatment; Director's Son Fires 6 Shots To Disperse Mob

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A family of a road accident patient created a ruckus at a private hospital after he died during treatment in Bhopal on Friday evening. His enraged kin, along with a mob, vandalised the Govindpura-based hospital and manhandled the doctors and the staff.

Police officials said they later stormed at the residence of the hospital's director and started pelting stones. To control the situation and disperse the angry mob, the director's son fired gun shots in the air.

The police have registered a case against the minor boy who mowed the man to death, and are working to identify as many as 50 persons who had created a ruckus at the hospital.

Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar told Free Press that the deceased has been identifed as Rakesh. A minor boy was speeding his car when he rammed into Rakesh's bike near Shanti Niketan trijunction.

Locals rushed him to a private hospital, where he died during treatment. No sooner did Rakesh’s kin learn about his death than they began misbehaving with the hospital staffers and doctors. They then began vandalising the hospital. The security personnel of the hospital stepped in to banish the crowd from the hospital premises, following which the enraged mob began pelting stones at the hospital.

The police said that after the director of the hospital, Dr. Sabyasachi Gupta, went inside her flat, the mob stormed into her house and began creating ruckus there too. In order to safeguard his mother and the other family members, Sabyasachi’s son, Dr. Ujjwal Gupta, fired six rounds with his pistol in the air to frighten the crowd.

Meanwhile, the Govindpura police were informed, who rushed to the scene at around 10 pm and began cracking down on the miscreants present there. After the situation was brought under control, the minor boy, who had knocked down Rakesh, was detained by the police.

The unidentified persons who had created a ruckus on the hospital premises fled from the scene, and the police have begun sifting through the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused and apprehend them.