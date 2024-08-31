After Vitamin D3 & ORS, Govt Halts Distribution Of Asthma Drug Aminophylline Over ‘Substandard’ Quality In Madhya Pradesh

BMC medicines | Photo: Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A critical health alert has been issued in the as several life-saving drugs, including essential medicines like Vitamin D3 with calcium tablets and ORS, have recently been found to be substandard and now, Aminophylline, a crucial medication used to treat asthma and lung diseases, has also been identified as falling below the required quality standards.

This alarming discovery has raised serious concerns about patient safety, as the compromised drugs could pose significant health risks and affect the treatment.

Medical Colleges, hospitals ordered to avoid the usage

Following these findings, the Chief General Manager (Technical) of Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services has ordered an immediate halt to the use and distribution of the affected batches.

In particular, Batch No. MA23F66 of Aminophylline 25 mg/ml IP Injection (10 ml Vial) has been flagged for failing to meet the quality standards set by the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, due to issues with its Description and Particulate Matter.

All health facilities including medical colleges, district hospitals, and medicine stores are directed to comply with these orders until further notice, with continuous updates to be provided on actions taken to safeguard public health.