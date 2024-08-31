 After Vitamin D3 & ORS, Govt Halts Distribution Of Asthma Drug Aminophylline Over ‘Substandard’ Quality In Madhya Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAfter Vitamin D3 & ORS, Govt Halts Distribution Of Asthma Drug Aminophylline Over ‘Substandard’ Quality In Madhya Pradesh

After Vitamin D3 & ORS, Govt Halts Distribution Of Asthma Drug Aminophylline Over ‘Substandard’ Quality In Madhya Pradesh

In particular, Batch No. MA23F66 of Aminophylline 25 mg/ml IP Injection (10 ml Vial) has been flagged for failing to meet the quality standards set by the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, due to issues with its Description and Particulate Matter.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
BMC medicines | Photo: Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A critical health alert has been issued in the as several life-saving drugs, including essential medicines like Vitamin D3 with calcium tablets and ORS, have recently been found to be substandard and now, Aminophylline, a crucial medication used to treat asthma and lung diseases, has also been identified as falling below the required quality standards. 

This alarming discovery has raised serious concerns about patient safety, as the compromised drugs could pose significant health risks and affect the treatment.

Read Also
MP Govt Orders To Halt Distribution Of Substandard Calcium, Vitamin D3 Tablets & ORS Solution
article-image

Medical Colleges, hospitals ordered to avoid the usage

Following these findings, the Chief General Manager (Technical) of Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services has ordered an immediate halt to the use and distribution of the affected batches. 

FPJ Shorts
'Fake, Irritating': Sonam Kapoor Brutally TROLLED For Her Accent Again; Video Goes Viral
'Fake, Irritating': Sonam Kapoor Brutally TROLLED For Her Accent Again; Video Goes Viral
'Strict Laws Against Rape Already Exist': Centre's Reply To WB CM Mamata Banerjee's Letter To PM Modi
'Strict Laws Against Rape Already Exist': Centre's Reply To WB CM Mamata Banerjee's Letter To PM Modi
Top Brazilian Judge's Suspension Of X Platform In Brazil Amid Feud With Elon Musk
Top Brazilian Judge's Suspension Of X Platform In Brazil Amid Feud With Elon Musk
US: Nepal Student Shot Dead By Indian-Origin Man During Robbery Attempt In Houston
US: Nepal Student Shot Dead By Indian-Origin Man During Robbery Attempt In Houston

In particular, Batch No. MA23F66 of Aminophylline 25 mg/ml IP Injection (10 ml Vial) has been flagged for failing to meet the quality standards set by the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, due to issues with its Description and Particulate Matter. 

All health facilities including medical colleges, district hospitals, and medicine stores are directed to comply with these orders until further notice, with continuous updates to be provided on actions taken to safeguard public health.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Vitamin D3 & ORS, Govt Halts Distribution Of Asthma Drug Aminophylline Over ‘Substandard’...

After Vitamin D3 & ORS, Govt Halts Distribution Of Asthma Drug Aminophylline Over ‘Substandard’...

First Paid Senior Citizen Home Of Madhya Pradesh Set To Open In Bhopal; Offering Modern Amenities &...

First Paid Senior Citizen Home Of Madhya Pradesh Set To Open In Bhopal; Offering Modern Amenities &...

Illegal Parking Lots, Poor Roads Issue Raised At BMC Parishad Meet In City

Illegal Parking Lots, Poor Roads Issue Raised At BMC Parishad Meet In City

Industrialists Of MSME Sector Presented Their Demands In A ‘Town Hall Meeting’ Organised By RBI

Industrialists Of MSME Sector Presented Their Demands In A ‘Town Hall Meeting’ Organised By RBI

Indore: Man Held For Creating Website For Preparing Forged Docs For Gang

Indore: Man Held For Creating Website For Preparing Forged Docs For Gang