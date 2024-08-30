MP Govt Orders To Halt Distribution Of Substandard Calcium, Vitamin D3 Tablets & ORS Solution

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief General Manager (Technical), Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services has issued a strict directive to all the deans of medical colleges, CMHOs and Civil Surgeons to immediately stop the use and distribution of two batches of ‘Calcium with Vitamin D3 tablets USP’ manufactured by M/s Life Max Cancer Laboratories.

\The directive pertains specifically to Batch Nos LMT240628 and LMT240629. This action follows a quality assurance test conducted by Shree Balaji Test Lab Pvt Ltd, a NABL-accredited laboratory under contract with the MP Public Health Services Corporation Limited, Bhopal. The laboratory's findings revealed that the medicine does not meet the required standards as defined by the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP), particularly in the assay of Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3). In light of these results, all medical stores and health institutions are instructed to immediately cease the use and distribution of the specified batches. If these batches have already been distributed to subordinate health institutions, those institutions are also directed to halt their use until further notice.

The Chief General Manager emphasised the importance of adhering to these directives to protect public health and prevent the circulation of substandard medicines. The public and all concerned parties will be kept informed of further developments and actions taken to address this issue.

ORS WHO powder too found substandard, usage stopped

The government has also issued a directive to immediately cease the use and distribution of ORS WHO Powder from Batch No. Z-40947, manufactured by M/s Zenith Drugs Limited. This decision comes after the Office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer, District Dhar, reported that the batch, produced in May 2024 and expiring in April 2026, failed quality tests conducted by Shree Balaji Test Lab Pvt Ltd, a contracted NABL laboratory.

The batch was found ‘Not of Standard Quality’ due to discrepancies in average net weight and uniformity of weight. All medicine stores and health institutions are instructed to halt the use and distribution of this batch immediately. If the batch has already been distributed, recipients must be directed to stop its use at once.