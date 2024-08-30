 MP Govt Orders To Halt Distribution Of Substandard Calcium, Vitamin D3 Tablets & ORS Solution
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Govt Orders To Halt Distribution Of Substandard Calcium, Vitamin D3 Tablets & ORS Solution

MP Govt Orders To Halt Distribution Of Substandard Calcium, Vitamin D3 Tablets & ORS Solution

Two batches of ‘Calcium with Vitamin D3 tablets USP’ manufactured by M/s Life Max Cancer Laboratories and one batch of ORS manufactured by Zenith Drugs Limited stopped from use after found not of standard quality

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 09:07 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief General Manager (Technical), Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services has issued a strict directive to all the deans of medical colleges, CMHOs and Civil Surgeons to immediately stop the use and distribution of two batches of ‘Calcium with Vitamin D3 tablets USP’ manufactured by M/s Life Max Cancer Laboratories.

\The directive pertains specifically to Batch Nos LMT240628 and LMT240629. This action follows a quality assurance test conducted by Shree Balaji Test Lab Pvt Ltd, a NABL-accredited laboratory under contract with the MP Public Health Services Corporation Limited, Bhopal. The laboratory's findings revealed that the medicine does not meet the required standards as defined by the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP), particularly in the assay of Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3). In light of these results, all medical stores and health institutions are instructed to immediately cease the use and distribution of the specified batches. If these batches have already been distributed to subordinate health institutions, those institutions are also directed to halt their use until further notice. 

The Chief General Manager emphasised the importance of adhering to these directives to protect public health and prevent the circulation of substandard medicines. The public and all concerned parties will be kept informed of further developments and actions taken to address this issue.

Read Also
MP Police Use Advanced DNA Techniques To Solve Year-Old Murder Case Of 16-Year-Old Heir To ₹100...
article-image

ORS WHO powder too found substandard, usage stopped

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Filmmaker Vineeth, 4 Others Booked For Tying Transgender Woman & Gangraping Her In Chittoor
Kerala Filmmaker Vineeth, 4 Others Booked For Tying Transgender Woman & Gangraping Her In Chittoor
1993 Mumbai Blasts Case: Court Hands Over Possession Of 3 Flats Owned By Tiger Memon’s Family In Mahim To Central Govt
1993 Mumbai Blasts Case: Court Hands Over Possession Of 3 Flats Owned By Tiger Memon’s Family In Mahim To Central Govt
Mumbai: Man Dies After Scorpio Driven By 17-Yr-Old Rams Into His Bike In Goregaon's Aarey Colony; 2 Booked
Mumbai: Man Dies After Scorpio Driven By 17-Yr-Old Rams Into His Bike In Goregaon's Aarey Colony; 2 Booked
Top 5 Stocks For August 30: Bajaj Finserv, ITI, Infosys And Others In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For August 30: Bajaj Finserv, ITI, Infosys And Others In Focus

The government has also issued a directive to immediately cease the use and distribution of ORS WHO Powder from Batch No. Z-40947, manufactured by M/s Zenith Drugs Limited. This decision comes after the Office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer, District Dhar, reported that the batch, produced in May 2024 and expiring in April 2026, failed quality tests conducted by Shree Balaji Test Lab Pvt Ltd, a contracted NABL laboratory.

The batch was found ‘Not of Standard Quality’ due to discrepancies in average net weight and uniformity of weight. All medicine stores and health institutions are instructed to halt the use and distribution of this batch immediately. If the batch has already been distributed, recipients must be directed to stop its use at once.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Govt Orders To Halt Distribution Of Substandard Calcium, Vitamin D3 Tablets & ORS Solution

MP Govt Orders To Halt Distribution Of Substandard Calcium, Vitamin D3 Tablets & ORS Solution

Six Accused Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Army Man In 2017; Local Court Orders...

Six Accused Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Army Man In 2017; Local Court Orders...

MP Water Resources Minister Silawat Requests Expanded Railway Services For Indore

MP Water Resources Minister Silawat Requests Expanded Railway Services For Indore

Hurun India Releases India’s Rich List, 2024; 9 Businessmen From The City Featured In The List

Hurun India Releases India’s Rich List, 2024; 9 Businessmen From The City Featured In The List

Two Men Booked For Misbehaving With Zonal Officer After IMC Fines Them For Debris Outside House;...

Two Men Booked For Misbehaving With Zonal Officer After IMC Fines Them For Debris Outside House;...