First Paid Senior Citizen Home Of Madhya Pradesh Set To Open In Bhopal; Offering Modern Amenities & Secure Living

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to provide a safe and comfortable living space to senior citizens who, due to pressing family issues, decide to live away from their children, a Paid Senior Citizen Home for people aged sixty and above is set to open in Bhopal.

To be launched by the social justice department, this first-of-its-kind facility in Madhya Pradesh aims to provide elderly individuals and couples a peaceful living environment equipped with modern amenities. The department has established certain eligibility criteria like applicants must be over 60 years old and able to afford a minimum fixed monthly charge.

Department officials believe that seniors will be able to live comfortably in a safe environment among their peers. The Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Paid Senior Citizen Home will be issued after receiving consent from the social justice department. Applicants will have the option to choose between single and double rooms, each equipped with all necessary modern amenities, including a TV.

In addition to high-level security arrangements, the facility will have a garden, a library, and other recreational spaces. The inmates can also get the service of physiotherapist. Efforts are on to rope in a suitable agency on a long term basis to operate the Paid Senior Citizen Home. The agency will be required to manage the daily operations like kitchen, laundry, security arrangement and ensure other amenities at the facility.

"We are coming up with a Paid Senior Citizen Home facility in the state capital. Anyone above 60 years of age and who can afford the fixed monthly charges can live at the facility." said Sonali Vayangankar, PS ( Social Justice)

Home to accommodate 56 people

The department is yet to fix the amount. The building for the same has already been constructed. A senior officer told Free Press that the Senior Citizen Home, situated in Patrakar Colony can accommodate 56 individuals. Project Implementation Unit of Public Works Department (PWD) has constructed the Home at cost of around Rs 23 crores.