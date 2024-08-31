IIM Indore Director Emphasizes 'Practicing & Curating Knowledge' At MPEA & PathS Conferences

Inaugural session| 33rd annual conference of MPEA and PathS |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting two key principles, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai here on Friday said, “Practice knowledge, not only teach," and "Curate knowledge, not just create." He shared insight on the principles during the inaugural session of the 33rd annual conference of the Madhya Pradesh Economic Association (MPEA), and the Conference of Society for Pathways to Sustainability (PathS), organised by School of Economics.

Rai, who was the chief guest of the function, identified urgent global challenges such as income disparity, rural development needs, urban infrastructure issues, environmental sustainability, and the lack of entrepreneurial spirit. Rai urged the audience to engage actively in addressing these issues, fostering a vision for solving global challenges. The conference, which focused on critical themes such as India’s Foreign Trade & Policy, Tribal Development in Madhya Pradesh, and Building a Sustainable India: Challenges and Strategies, gathered an assembly of scholars, policymakers, and intellectuals from across the country.

In his welcome address, Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, head of the School of Economics shed light on the conference themes, particularly emphasising the interplay between foreign trade and tribal development in Madhya Pradesh. Dr Amitabh Kundu provided a detailed analysis of sustainability and tribal development in Madhya Pradesh, showcasing the state's progress in agricultural growth, forest land expansion, and its large tribal population.

Despite these advances, Kundu noted persistent challenges, including low urbanisation in tribal areas and declining sex ratios. He emphasised the need for continuous efforts to improve education and healthcare in these regions. Lakhwinder Singh, former head of the Department of Economics at Punjabi University and president of PathS, addressed the global governance crisis and the erosion of global commons. He criticised the dominance of powerful nations in global institutions and highlighted the need for coordinated global action to address environmental degradation and promote equitable growth.

Prof Singh called for urgent measures to protect shared resources and improve environmental performance, pointing out India's low ranking on the 2024 Environmental Performance Index. Prof Utsav Anand, president of MPEA, speaking on "Vikasit Bharat by 2047: Ek Drishti" outlined the essential pillars for India's economic transformation, including advancements in governance, healthcare, sustainable development, and entrepreneurial growth.