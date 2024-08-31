 Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Inspects City Cleanliness, Issues Directives For Improvement In Various Wards
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Inspects City Cleanliness, Issues Directives For Improvement In Various Wards

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Inspects City Cleanliness, Issues Directives For Improvement In Various Wards

The mayor discussed with the residents of the area and took their suggestions to improve the cleanliness system and appealed to cooperate as much as possible in the cleaning work.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav took stock of the cleanliness system in various areas of the city on Friday and gave necessary instructions. During the inspection, IT Park Square, Khandwa Road Square, Sai Bagh Colony, Kesar Bagh Road and other areas under Ward No 77 and 78 were inspected.

The mayor discussed with the residents of the area and took their suggestions to improve the cleanliness system and appealed to cooperate as much as possible in the cleaning work. Along with this, the mayor inspected the cleanliness system at IT Park Square and gave necessary guidelines to the concerned officials.

Read Also
Traffic Cops, ASHAs To Promote Clean Air Solutions In Indore
article-image

During the inspection in the Khandwa Road area, the mayor instructed the shopkeepers not to keep goods on the footpath. This will help in maintaining the cleanliness and traffic system of the area. During the inspection in Sai Bagh Colony, the residents requested the mayor to provide adequate lighting in the garden.

On this, the mayor immediately instructed the concerned officials to take necessary action. The mayor also inspected Scheme Number 103 and Kesar Bagh Road Colony under ward number 78. During this, he talked to the residents about the cleanliness system and gave necessary instructions to further improve the cleaning system of the area.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation
Mumbai: Ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Thane FIR, Claims Jurisdictional And Delay Issues
Mumbai: Ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Thane FIR, Claims Jurisdictional And Delay Issues
Mumbai: Breach Candy Residents And Activists Raise Concerns Over Sea Water Seepage From BMC’s Coastal Road Parking Excavation
Mumbai: Breach Candy Residents And Activists Raise Concerns Over Sea Water Seepage From BMC’s Coastal Road Parking Excavation
Western Railway To Run Special Fare Train Between Udhna And Puri To Meet Travel Demand; Check Details
Western Railway To Run Special Fare Train Between Udhna And Puri To Meet Travel Demand; Check Details

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Illegal Parking Lots, Poor Roads Issue Raised At BMC Parishad Meet In City

Illegal Parking Lots, Poor Roads Issue Raised At BMC Parishad Meet In City

Industrialists Of MSME Sector Presented Their Demands In A ‘Town Hall Meeting’ Organised By RBI

Industrialists Of MSME Sector Presented Their Demands In A ‘Town Hall Meeting’ Organised By RBI

Indore: Man Held For Creating Website For Preparing Forged Docs For Gang

Indore: Man Held For Creating Website For Preparing Forged Docs For Gang

Padma Bhushan Malini Awasthi Criticizes Western Impact On Indian Traditions At Abhyas Mandal Lecture

Padma Bhushan Malini Awasthi Criticizes Western Impact On Indian Traditions At Abhyas Mandal Lecture

Indore: Several Students Stopped From Appearing In NET Exam; Police Complaint Lodged

Indore: Several Students Stopped From Appearing In NET Exam; Police Complaint Lodged