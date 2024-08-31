Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Inspects City Cleanliness, Issues Directives For Improvement In Various Wards

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav took stock of the cleanliness system in various areas of the city on Friday and gave necessary instructions. During the inspection, IT Park Square, Khandwa Road Square, Sai Bagh Colony, Kesar Bagh Road and other areas under Ward No 77 and 78 were inspected.

The mayor discussed with the residents of the area and took their suggestions to improve the cleanliness system and appealed to cooperate as much as possible in the cleaning work. Along with this, the mayor inspected the cleanliness system at IT Park Square and gave necessary guidelines to the concerned officials.

During the inspection in the Khandwa Road area, the mayor instructed the shopkeepers not to keep goods on the footpath. This will help in maintaining the cleanliness and traffic system of the area. During the inspection in Sai Bagh Colony, the residents requested the mayor to provide adequate lighting in the garden.

On this, the mayor immediately instructed the concerned officials to take necessary action. The mayor also inspected Scheme Number 103 and Kesar Bagh Road Colony under ward number 78. During this, he talked to the residents about the cleanliness system and gave necessary instructions to further improve the cleaning system of the area.