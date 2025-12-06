MP News: Man Caught Writing Supplementary Exam On Brother's Behalf In Damoh

MP News: Man Caught Giving ATKT Exam In Place Of Examinee In Damoh | AI Generated

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A man was caught writing an exam answer paper on behalf of his brother at government-run PM Shri College in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Friday afternoon. The examinee had previously failed the Botany paper, and this time too was not confident of passing the supplementary exam, so he decided to a give a makeover to his brother and send him to the exam hall instead.

The college management immediately informed the Kotwali police and filed a complaint against the student.

Dr Savita Jain, professor at PM Shri College, said that on Friday, the ATKT exam for MSc third semester Botany was being held. The exam was taking place in Room Number 25. A fake student named Bharat Patel was giving the exam in place of Jagdish Kachi. He sat down to take the exam with the other examinees. After some time, when Botany teacher Suman Sir arrived in the classroom, he recognized the fake student. He immediately informed Principal Alok Jain, after which the fake examinee was brought out of the classroom.

Bharat is a resident of Magron village, who had come to give the exam in place of his brother, Jagdish Kachi. When asked for his ID card, he presented his PAN card, which had his name, Bharat Patel, written on it.

His face resembled the photo on Jagdish's admit card, making it difficult to identify him, but the subject teacher recognized him. The Kotwali police were immediately informed, and the principal filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station to register a case against the accused student.

The student in whose place Bharat was giving the exam will also be questioned. Kotwali TI Manish Kumar said that the student is being interrogated, and a case has been registered based on the principal's application, and further action has been initiated.