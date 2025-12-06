 MP News: 6 Masked Men Uproot ATM In Katni Within 15 Minutes; Flee With ₹10 Lakh
The thieves arrived in a four-wheeler and a loader-like vehicle. They first broke the ATM machine using iron tools. Then they attached a steel hook to the machine, pulled it out with the loader, loaded it into their vehicle, and escaped towards Jabalpur Road.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Around six masked men uprooted the entire ATM of a public bank in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district on Saturday.

Sources said that the ATM may have had over ₹10 lakh inside it.

According to information, the ATM is right near the Madhav Nagar police station. The gang uprooted the machine and fled within just 15 minutes, raising serious questions about security.

The incident took place between 2:00 am and 2:30 am on the night between Friday and Saturday.

How did they carry the theft?

The thieves arrived in a four-wheeler and a loader-like vehicle. They first broke the ATM machine using iron tools. Then they attached a steel hook to the machine, pulled it out with the loader, loaded the ATM into their vehicle, and escaped towards Jabalpur Road.

Police teams reached the spot soon after getting the information and alerted all nearby police stations.

According to locals, the thieves sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras inside the ATM booth to block the video before starting the theft.

Under the directions of SP Abhinay Vishwakarma, teams from the Cyber Cell, FSL, and Crime Branch are now investigating the case.

Angry residents complained about the frequent thefts of ATMs in the area. They slammed the security system, alleging that the thieves uprooted the entire ATM so easily despite being close to the police station and a permanent checking point.

