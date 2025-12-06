 MP News: ‘Kids Can’t Even Eat Without Mobiles...' Jabalpur MLA Raises Concern On Internet Addiction During Winter Session; Seeks Strict Measures--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: ‘Kids Can’t Even Eat Without Mobiles...' Jabalpur MLA Raises Concern On Internet Addiction During Winter Session; Seeks Strict Measures--VIDEO

MP News: ‘Kids Can’t Even Eat Without Mobiles...' Jabalpur MLA Raises Concern On Internet Addiction During Winter Session; Seeks Strict Measures--VIDEO

Pandey raised a serious health concern, saying “myopia is gripping more children now”, and referred to an AIIMS report showing a sharp rise in eye-number cases among kids. In Delhi, myopia cases increased from 7% in 2001 to 21% in 2021, and the condition, once common in 18–20-year-olds, is now appearing in children as young as 10–12 years.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur MLA Abhilash Pandey on Friday urged the MP government to take strong and immediate steps to control the fast-growing mobile and internet addiction among children and teens.

Speaking to the media person after the Winter Session of the Assembly, Pandey said that this addiction is no longer a small issue but a nationwide problem affecting almost every home.

The MLA urged the government to:

Launch a statewide awareness campaign promoting No-Gadget Zones

FPJ Shorts
Caught On Camera: Japanese Tourists Posed As Customers Rob Street Vendor In Bali, Sweeping Off 11 Clothing Sets, Video Goes Viral
Caught On Camera: Japanese Tourists Posed As Customers Rob Street Vendor In Bali, Sweeping Off 11 Clothing Sets, Video Goes Viral
Home Loan Rates Stoop Low Before RBI's 5.25% Repo Rate Cut Glory, Mimic Covid-19 Price Patterns
Home Loan Rates Stoop Low Before RBI's 5.25% Repo Rate Cut Glory, Mimic Covid-19 Price Patterns
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College Row: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Opposes Religion-Based Seat Allocation
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College Row: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Opposes Religion-Based Seat Allocation
RBI’s Repo Rate Cut & Dovish Stance Creates Scope For Further Easing In FY27 If Growth Weakens: HSBC Report
RBI’s Repo Rate Cut & Dovish Stance Creates Scope For Further Easing In FY27 If Growth Weakens: HSBC Report

Issue a strict advisory on mobile use among children

Consider a law if needed to control digital addiction

Start joint awareness programmes through schools, anganwadis and families

Watch the video below :

He highlighted that the situation has become alarming, as many children do not eat food without watching a mobile screen.

He explained that continuous exposure to reels, gaming and fast, colourful videos triggers constant dopamine release in the brain, giving quick pleasure and making children dependent on digital content.

Pandey raised a serious health concern, saying “myopia is gripping more children now”, and referred to an AIIMS report showing a sharp rise in eye-number cases among kids. In Delhi, myopia cases increased from 7% in 2001 to 21% in 2021, and the condition, once common in 18–20-year-olds, is now appearing in children as young as 10–12 years.

He added that 87% Indians use gadgets and 83% children aged 10–14 are now using mobile phones, much higher than the global average of 76%.

Read Also
MP News: 6 Masked Men Uproot ATM In Katni Within 15 Minutes; Flee With ₹10 Lakh
article-image

Pandey warned that children are not playing outdoors, family communication is decreasing, and issues like irritation, loneliness and depression are rising rapidly.

He said that creating ‘No-Gadget Zones’ at home, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat, is now extremely important.

Giving an example, he shared how he once saw a three-year-old child being fed on a train only after being shown a mobile phone, saying this reflects the reality of many Indian households today.

He cautioned that if this issue is ignored today, it may lead to a major social and health crisis for the next generation. The minister acknowledged the seriousness of the problem and assured suitable action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: ‘Kids Can’t Even Eat Without Mobiles...' Jabalpur MLA Raises Concern On Internet...

MP News: ‘Kids Can’t Even Eat Without Mobiles...' Jabalpur MLA Raises Concern On Internet...

MP News: Man Caught Writing Supplementary Exam On Brother's Behalf In Damoh

MP News: Man Caught Writing Supplementary Exam On Brother's Behalf In Damoh

MP News: 5 Dead, 2 Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Car Head-On In Chhatarpur--VIDEO

MP News: 5 Dead, 2 Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Car Head-On In Chhatarpur--VIDEO

MP News: 6 Masked Men Uproot ATM In Katni Within 15 Minutes; Flee With ₹10 Lakh

MP News: 6 Masked Men Uproot ATM In Katni Within 15 Minutes; Flee With ₹10 Lakh

Madhya Pradesh Dec 6 2025, Weather Update: Drop In Night Temperatures; Cold Winds, Light Rain Alert...

Madhya Pradesh Dec 6 2025, Weather Update: Drop In Night Temperatures; Cold Winds, Light Rain Alert...