 MP News: 99% Of Old Waqf Records Unavailable For Uploading On Umeed Portal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 08:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 99 per cent of old records are not available for Waqf registration in Madhya Pradesh, Waqf Board informed government. In Vidhan Sabha, Minister for Minority Welfare Krishna Gaur provided the update.

Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board faced major hurdles uploading property details to central UMEED portal (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency & Development) due to severe technical glitches, including lack of option to convert area measurements (Acre, Bigha, Biswa, hectare, Sq. Metre, GAZ, Decimal).

With more than 100 Khasra and Rakba entries, a separate column is needed to calculate totals at the end of each column. Currently, text boxes for Khasra and Rakba prevent finding total areas. Many properties have centuries-old records with inconsistent land measurements, which standardised portal struggles to process.

For Bhopal, Waqf registration form lists only two tehsils Berasia and Huzur while Bhopal has three: Berasia, Huzur, and Kolar. Similarly, selecting a district sometimes prevents filling village details.

In Waqf address column, H.No, Plot No, and Door No fields are mandatory, though not available in every record. Mandatory fields prevent complete registration. Details of mutation (boundary) should also not be mandatory. Portal lacks options for agriculture, lease, and rent properties.

