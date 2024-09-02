 Youth Caught Sneaking Into Girlfriend’s Room Late Night; Beaten To Death By Her Family In Madhya Pradesh
The police have detained the accused and are investigating the entire incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by girlfriend's family after being caught sneaking in her room late night in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on Monday.

According to information, the incident happened at Mihona's Len Ka Pura village in Morena. Around 3 AM when the youth named Jitendra Singh Baghel, also known as Jeetu, was found inside a house. The girl's family members severely thrashed him before handing him over to the police. He died during treatment at the hospital.

Baghel was a resident of Saket Nagar in Lahar, traveled 15 kilometers to the village. When he was caught and beaten by the girl's family, rumors of a thief entering the village spread, and by 4:30 to 5:00 AM, villagers gathered around the scene.

The police took him in critical condition to Raun's Community Health Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. His family members arrived after receiving the news, and the body was handed over to them after the post-mortem. Based on Jeetu's brother's statement, Mihona police have detained three suspects and registered a murder case, initiating an investigation.

Jeetu's brother, Upendra, said that the house where the assault occurred belongs to a distant relative. Upendra mentioned that Jeetu received a phone call on Sunday night, spoke on the phone, and then left home. Upendra followed him to the village, where Jeetu entered a house and was surrounded and beaten by the locals. Fearful, Upendra fled and alerted the police.

A family elder of the girl said that the young man had entered their house at night with bad intentions, leading to the altercation. The police have detained the accused and are investigating the entire incident. Mihona Police Station In-charge Vijay Ken confirmed that they received a call via Dial 100 and found the young man injured at the scene. The case is under investigation.

