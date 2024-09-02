Bhopal: Congress MLA Abhay Mishra's Car Attacked With Stones At Posh Char Imli

Semaria Congress MLA Abhay Mishra's car was attacked in the Char Imli area |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Semaria Congress MLA Abhay Mishra's car was attacked in the Char Imli area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

The MLA was returning from Chhindwara when some miscreants pelted stones at the MLA’s car when it reached Char Imli, a posh colony where senior bureaucrats and ministers reside. After dilly-dally, the police swung into action when the commissioner of police intervened.

MLA Mishra said that while returning from Chhindwara as his car reached the Char Imli crossing around 12:30 am, a few people pelted stones at it. He further said the car's windshield was badly damaged in the incident and a few glass particles had also hit his face.

Mishra claimed that when his driver and staff reached the Habibganj police station, the cops told him to file a complaint with the TT Nagar police station. When they reached the TT Nagar police station, they were instructed to approach the Habibganj police.

The MLA said that he finally called up Commissioner of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra, and with his intervention, the situation was addressed. “The Commissioner of Police immediately responded to the call made from an unknown phone number. He listened to our complaint and asked the TT Nagar police to contact us. Later, the police arrived and assessed the situation,” the MLA said, appreciating the prompt response of the CP.

TT Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Bhadoria said that as soon as they were informed about the incident, all patrolling teams were sent to the spot.

Bhadoria mentioned that the MLA does not want to file a formal complaint or lodge an FIR regarding the incident but insists on appropriate action against the stone pelters. The police have begun the probe and are trying to identify the stone pelters.