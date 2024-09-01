 5 Get Five Years In Jail For Robbery; Complainant Turns Out To Be Accused, Sentenced to 4-Year Of Rigorous Imprisonment
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore5 Get Five Years In Jail For Robbery; Complainant Turns Out To Be Accused, Sentenced to 4-Year Of Rigorous Imprisonment

5 Get Five Years In Jail For Robbery; Complainant Turns Out To Be Accused, Sentenced to 4-Year Of Rigorous Imprisonment

The investigation led to the arrest of the accused, with substantial circumstantial evidence collected, including the recovery of the stolen money and the weapon used in the crime.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
The complainant Shekhar Chandel, turned out to be an accused and was sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The first additional sessions judge in Dhar sentenced five accused namely Anokhilal, Chetan, Mohan, Rishabh and Jitendra to five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each in a robbery case.  

Interestingly, the complainant Shekhar Chandel, turned out to be an accused and was sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for being involved in the conspiracy.

As per special public prosecutor Ramdas Jamre, complainant Shekhar, an employee of Sony Trading Company, was attacked at gunpoint while attempting to deposit Rs 3.35 lakh in a bank. As he and his colleague Jitendra approached Mhow-Neemuch Road, two assailants blocked their path. One attacker struck Shekhar with a gun, while Jitendra was forced to flee. After shooting Shekhar in the neck, the robbers escaped on a motorcycle along with the bag. Residents attempted to chase the suspects but failed.

Read Also
Emergency Landing of Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight In Nagpur: Passengers Evacuated For Security Check;...
article-image

Complainant turns out to be as accused

FPJ Shorts
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper Has To Say
Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper Has To Say

The investigation led to the arrest of the accused, with substantial circumstantial evidence collected, including the recovery of the stolen money and the weapon used in the crime.  The prosecution presented 11 witnesses. The complainant turned out to be the accused in an unexpected twist.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Stations Face Staffing Shortage As Crime Rates Rise In Sanawad

Police Stations Face Staffing Shortage As Crime Rates Rise In Sanawad

District Hospital Authorities To Ensure Safety Of Doctors, Patients In Jhabua

District Hospital Authorities To Ensure Safety Of Doctors, Patients In Jhabua

5 Get Five Years In Jail For Robbery; Complainant Turns Out To Be Accused, Sentenced to 4-Year Of...

5 Get Five Years In Jail For Robbery; Complainant Turns Out To Be Accused, Sentenced to 4-Year Of...

Madhya Pradesh: Bagh On Dengue Alert

Madhya Pradesh: Bagh On Dengue Alert

CROP CRISIS: Cucumber Mosaic Virus Damages Crops In Several Areas Of Burhanpur District

CROP CRISIS: Cucumber Mosaic Virus Damages Crops In Several Areas Of Burhanpur District