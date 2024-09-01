5 Get Five Years In Jail For Robbery; Complainant Turns Out To Be Accused, Sentenced to 4-Year Of Rigorous Imprisonment

The complainant Shekhar Chandel, turned out to be an accused and was sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The first additional sessions judge in Dhar sentenced five accused namely Anokhilal, Chetan, Mohan, Rishabh and Jitendra to five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each in a robbery case.

Interestingly, the complainant Shekhar Chandel, turned out to be an accused and was sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for being involved in the conspiracy.

As per special public prosecutor Ramdas Jamre, complainant Shekhar, an employee of Sony Trading Company, was attacked at gunpoint while attempting to deposit Rs 3.35 lakh in a bank. As he and his colleague Jitendra approached Mhow-Neemuch Road, two assailants blocked their path. One attacker struck Shekhar with a gun, while Jitendra was forced to flee. After shooting Shekhar in the neck, the robbers escaped on a motorcycle along with the bag. Residents attempted to chase the suspects but failed.

Complainant turns out to be as accused

The investigation led to the arrest of the accused, with substantial circumstantial evidence collected, including the recovery of the stolen money and the weapon used in the crime. The prosecution presented 11 witnesses. The complainant turned out to be the accused in an unexpected twist.