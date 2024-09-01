 Emergency Landing of Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight In Nagpur: Passengers Evacuated For Security Check; Officials Also Arrive at Jabalpur's Dumna Airport
The flight, which took off at 8 Am with 71 passengers, was scheduled to land in Hyderabad at 9:40 Am but was diverted to Nagpur at 9:10 Am

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Indigo flight | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An Indigo flight 6E-7308 from Jabalpur to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport after a bomb threat was discovered on the plane on Sunday. 

The flight, which took off at 8 Am with 71 passengers, was scheduled to land in Hyderabad at 9:40 Am but was diverted to Nagpur at 9:10 Am. 

According to information, a crew member found a message in the washroom on a piece of toilet paper, warning of a blast at 9:00 Am. The pilot immediately alerted Nagpur Air Traffic Control, which led to the emergency landing.

Threat written on toilet paper

Indigo's manager, Hina Khan, said “There were 69 passengers and 4 crew members on board. Shortly after the flight took off from Jabalpur, one of the crew members found a message written in blue ink on a piece of toilet paper in the washroom. The message read, "Explosion @ 9:00 Am."

Indigo releases press statement

Indigo also released a press statement, “Flight 6E 7308 operating from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur due to a bomb threat. Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused," reads the press statement issued by IndiGo.

Investigation on inside plane

Security teams, including bomb and dog squads, along with CISF and Maharashtra Police, have been deployed at the Nagpur airport. All 69 passengers and 4 crew members were safely evacuated, and the aircraft is currently being inspected by security officials. 

Police are investigating and trying to find the person who left the bomb threat inside the plane’s toilet and to discover when it was placed inside.

