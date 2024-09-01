Paris Paralympics 2024: Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy’s Shooter Rubina Francis Win Bronze Medal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy’s Rubina Francis secured a bronze medal on Saturday in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics. This was India’s fourth medal in shooting and fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.

FP Photo

Rubina scored 211.1 points in the eight-woman final, finishing third. She initially qualified for the final in the seventh position during the qualification round. Rubina hails from Jabalpur and was born into a lower-middle-class family with a leg dysfunction.

Rubina's Family | FP Photo

Her breakthrough moment came at the Lima 2021 World Cup, where she secured the Paralympic Quota in the P2 category, setting the stage for her to represent India at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. As India’s first female pistol para shooter, Rubina has garnered numerous international and national accolades.

Rubina's Family | FP Photo

Her achievements include

Paralympics Games (2020)*: 7th place (P2 – 10m Air Pistol)

Asian Para Games (2022): Bronze Medal (P2 – 10m Air Pistol)

Osijek World Cup (2023): Silver Medal (P2 – 10m Air Pistol) & Bronze Medal (P5 – Mixed10m Air Pistol)

Changwon World Cup (2023): 2 Silver Medals (P2 (Team) – 10m Air Pistol} & P5 – Mixed 10m

Air Pistol) and Bronze Medal (P2 – 10m Air Pistol)

Changwon World Cup (2022): Silver Medal (P2 (Team) – 10m Air Pistol) & 2 Bronze Medals

(P2 – 10m Air Pistol & P6 Mixed Team)