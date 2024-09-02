 MP: 2 Dead, Dozens Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Damoh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 2 Dead, Dozens Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Damoh

MP: 2 Dead, Dozens Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Damoh

Out of the injured, ten in critical condition, when the tractor-trolley overturned late Sunday night in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
article-image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died, and 35-40 others were injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in Damoh on Sunday.

Out of the injured, ten in critical condition, when the tractor-trolley overturned late Sunday night in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
BV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal
article-image

According to information, the accident occurred when devotees from Ghughus village in Batiyagarh block were traveling to the Jatashankar Dham in Chhatarpur district on Somvati Amavasya.

The tractor lost control and overturned near Fatehpur village in Hatta block. The trolley was carrying around 40 people, mostly women and children. A 60-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child lost their lives at the scene.

FPJ Shorts
India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 LIVE: Three Badminton Medals Up For Grabs, Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar Eye Gold
India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 LIVE: Three Badminton Medals Up For Grabs, Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar Eye Gold
Asim Riaz Takes A Dig At Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Makers Amid LIVE Performance: 'They Showed Only My Reaction' (VIDEO)
Asim Riaz Takes A Dig At Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Makers Amid LIVE Performance: 'They Showed Only My Reaction' (VIDEO)
Zomato Shares Fall After Being Slapped With A GST Penalty Of ₹3.5 Lakh
Zomato Shares Fall After Being Slapped With A GST Penalty Of ₹3.5 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Shares Trades With Mixed Momentum Amid Auto Sales Decline
Maruti Suzuki Shares Trades With Mixed Momentum Amid Auto Sales Decline

The accident happened as the tractor lost control and overturned, possibly due to slippery roads and poor visibility caused by the ongoing heavy rain in the region. Such weather conditions are believed to be contributing factors to the increase in road accidents in the area recently.

Read Also
Man Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal
article-image

Upon receiving the news of the accident, police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Hatta Civil Hospital. Ten critically injured people were referred to Damoh District Hospital, while 30 others are receiving treatment at Hatta.

Police are currently investigating the matter, gathering information about the injured, and providing the best possible assistance to those affected. The authorities are also urging drivers to exercise extreme caution during such weather conditions to prevent further accidents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2 Dead, Dozens Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Damoh

MP: 2 Dead, Dozens Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Damoh

MP September 2 Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain In Betul, Indore, Ujjain & More

MP September 2 Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain In Betul, Indore, Ujjain & More

Bhopal: Congress MLA Abhay Mishra's Car Attacked With Stones At Posh Char Imli

Bhopal: Congress MLA Abhay Mishra's Car Attacked With Stones At Posh Char Imli

Mamta Becomes Nirmam, JMM Turns Party Of Husband And Wife; Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj...

Mamta Becomes Nirmam, JMM Turns Party Of Husband And Wife; Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj...

Newborn Dies After Birth In Hospital Toilet, Kin Alleges Negligence In Chhatarpur

Newborn Dies After Birth In Hospital Toilet, Kin Alleges Negligence In Chhatarpur