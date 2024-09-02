MP: 2 Dead, Dozens Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died, and 35-40 others were injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in Damoh on Sunday.

Out of the injured, ten in critical condition, when the tractor-trolley overturned late Sunday night in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, the accident occurred when devotees from Ghughus village in Batiyagarh block were traveling to the Jatashankar Dham in Chhatarpur district on Somvati Amavasya.

The tractor lost control and overturned near Fatehpur village in Hatta block. The trolley was carrying around 40 people, mostly women and children. A 60-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child lost their lives at the scene.

The accident happened as the tractor lost control and overturned, possibly due to slippery roads and poor visibility caused by the ongoing heavy rain in the region. Such weather conditions are believed to be contributing factors to the increase in road accidents in the area recently.

Upon receiving the news of the accident, police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Hatta Civil Hospital. Ten critically injured people were referred to Damoh District Hospital, while 30 others are receiving treatment at Hatta.

Police are currently investigating the matter, gathering information about the injured, and providing the best possible assistance to those affected. The authorities are also urging drivers to exercise extreme caution during such weather conditions to prevent further accidents.