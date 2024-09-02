Man Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal

Man bangs wife's head over marital dispute | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Marital dispute between a man and his wife took an ugly turn on Saturday night, when he banged her head against the house wall. The accused was arrested on Sunday.

Awadhpuri police station TI Roshanlal Bharti told Free Press that woman who was injured is aged 30. She approached police on Sunday, stating that she had got married in 2020 but had parted ways with her husband in 2023. After her friends and family advised her to marry, she married again in January 2024.

She alleged that her second husband used to suspect her of having an affair. On Saturday, after her husband reached home, he sifted through her phone and typed his contact number on the woman’s phone, to check the name with which his wife had saved his contact.

When he checked it, he found that his wife had saved his number with a derogatory name, following which he assaulted his wife and eventually banged her head against the wall of the house.

The woman’s kin who stay close by rushed her to the hospital where she was given primary treatment. A police complaint was lodged against the accused on Sunday, after which the police arrested him.