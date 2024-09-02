 Man Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMan Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal

Man Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal

She alleged that her second husband used to suspect her of having an affair.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Man bangs wife's head over marital dispute | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Marital dispute between a man and his wife took an ugly turn on Saturday night, when he banged her head against the house wall. The accused was arrested on Sunday.

Awadhpuri police station TI Roshanlal Bharti told Free Press that woman who was injured is aged 30. She approached police on Sunday, stating that she had got married in 2020 but had parted ways with her husband in 2023. After her friends and family advised her to marry, she married again in January 2024.

She alleged that her second husband used to suspect her of having an affair. On Saturday, after her husband reached home, he sifted through her phone and typed his contact number on the woman’s phone, to check the name with which his wife had saved his contact.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: Disgraceful Departure, Land Deals, All For Chair & More
article-image

When he checked it, he found that his wife had saved his number with a derogatory name, following which he assaulted his wife and eventually banged her head against the wall of the house.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!

The woman’s kin who stay close by rushed her to the hospital where she was given primary treatment. A police complaint was lodged against the accused on Sunday, after which the police arrested him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nurses At Civil Hospital Threaten With Rape, Murder; Accused Arrested

Nurses At Civil Hospital Threaten With Rape, Murder; Accused Arrested

School Girls Inform About Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Under Beti Bachao Beti...

School Girls Inform About Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Under Beti Bachao Beti...

Massive Drive: 50 Illegal Structures On Government Land Razed In Satna

Massive Drive: 50 Illegal Structures On Government Land Razed In Satna

Man Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal

Man Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal

BV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal

BV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal