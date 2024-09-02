Overheard In Bhopal: Disgraceful departure, Land deals, All For Chair & More |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Disgraceful departure

An IAS officer has disgracefully retired. He is one of the three senior bureaucrats who stole the limelight when they were in office, but they were ignominiously retired. The Central Government repatriated the officer to the state before his retirement as it did to his two other colleagues. At the time of retirement, the officer was in the loop line. After his return to MP, the Sahib was not given any power. But when he came back to the state from Delhi, there were whispers that he would be the next Chief Secretary (CS). The people close to power began to reel out stories that the officer would get an important assignment. The government neither gave him any importance nor any worthy assignments. After his retirement, the officer is trying for rehabilitation. He is using his clouts in the ruling party for it, but he is unlikely to get any desirable place.

Planning to return

A senior bureaucrat working on deputation at the Centre wants to return to MP. The Sahib has begun to lobby for the most important post in the state bureaucracy. Initially, the officer was not making any efforts; but now, he wants to get this position. Although he has been given an important assignment at the Centre, he is working to hit the jackpot in MP. He had, in fact, set his eyes on an important position of the Central Government, but he is unhappy after the appointment of an officer to the post he was vying for. Now, he thinks it is better to get an important position in the state than to stay in Delhi. There are reports that he is making efforts for the top job in the state bureaucracy through his connections, but the head of the state does not have high opinions about him. Thus, his way to the top job seems to be strewn with thorns.

Facing problems

Seniority of a woman officer has got in the way of her deputation to the Centre. She wants to go to Delhi as some of her colleagues have already done. The state government also does not have any objection to her going to the national capital, but the problem is that many officers, junior to her, are holding senior positions in the Central Government. This is the reason why she is in a dilemma over going to Delhi. There are reports that she has been tipped to join a place that is not connected to any department. This is, however, her last chance to go to the Centre. If her efforts fail, she will lose further opportunities to go to Delhi. A powerful politician is helping the officer for her posting to Delhi. Although she has got an important assignment after a lot of hard work, she is not keen on staying in the state.

Land deals

An IAS officer, holding an important position, has entered a land deal. He has purchased a plot in a prime location with the help of a retired IAS officer. The Sahib has purchased plot in the name of his relatives to avoid any complications. Now, he is mulling over whether he should build a house to live there or set up a resort. About the Sahib it is said that he is busy either making money or investing it. The officer wants to invest money only in properties and the retired IAS officer is helping him. He is also advising the Sahib to buy those plots of land where development projects are likely to be set up in the coming days. As the reports about his land deals are going public, the number of his rivals is increasing.

Many contenders

Many IPS officers have set their eyes on two important posts in the state government. There are speculations that the officers, who are holding these positions, may be transferred. An IPS officer posted to an important department is keen on joining one of the posts. Although he is holding an important post, he has set his eyes on this position. The officer has started lobbying for it. Another Sahib plans to join this post. This officer is also trying to take over this position through his connections. Likewise, another officer, also holding an important position and set to be transferred from the present department, is trying to get one of the two posts. Although many officers are sparing no effort to grab these two positions, the transfer list will unveil – of all the contenders who is the most powerful one.

All for chair

An IAS officer, who is on a plum posting, is striving hard to stick to the position. Everyone keeps an eye on the department where the officer is working. A powerful lobby in the government is happy with the officer, but another group is not. All his efforts to please the minister of his department have fallen through. The principal secretary (PS) of the department is also not on good terms with the officer. The PS never spares an opportunity to harass him. The officer is fed up with the PS’s comments on the files. So, he is busy pleasing his bosses. The Sahib got posting to the department through his clout; but now, he is scared of thinking that he may see his name on the transfer list anytime soon.