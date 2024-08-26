Overheard In Bhopal: PS’s Trickery, Minister’s Preys, Many Tense & More

Representative Image

PS’s Trickery

A dispute has cropped up after the PS resorted to trickery in his own department. The PS has allotted crores of rupees to some districts without informing anyone. In the allotment of funds, the officer took Rs 1 crore from two suppliers who are working for the department. According to rules, the budget is allotted through the commissioner of the department. The PS allotted the budget to the districts through an officer without consulting the commissioner. Since the officer is under the PS’s pressure, he also did not inform the commissioner about it. After the allotment of budget, when the file was put up before the officer, he flew off the handle. There are reports that the commissioner acted against the officer concerned and set up an inquiry into the case. The officer, through whom the budget was allotted, is feeling choked in the bickering between the PS and the commissioner. On an earlier occasion, the PS took a huge amount of dough from the budget allotment of the department, which led to a dispute. The minister of the department also took a huge amount by handing over work to the suppliers of his choice in a district. Now, the dispute over the budget between the minister PS and the commissioner has deepened.

Guest appearance

There are discussions over the transfer of a principal secretary (PS)-rank officer from a department just within a day of his joining there. The PS was shifted to an important department, but another PS was transferred there just in 24 hours. It was because of the Big Ma’am that the PS was sent there. Immediately after the transfer, he was upset, thinking that he might be deprived of another important department he was holding then. The PS created such an atmosphere in the department that another officer of the same rank was sent there in just twenty-four hours. As a result, he was not stripped of the department he was already holding. This, however, pleased many officers who were unhappy with the posting of the PS in the department. They felt that had the PS created a negative atmosphere in the department, it would have caused a lot of difficulties to them. Speculations are rife in the corridors of power, that the department the PS is holding, may be temporarily with him. Just after the retirement of the Big Ma’am, he may be stripped of it.

Minister’s preys

A minister has got an IAS officer transferred from his department. It was because of the minister’s pressure that the commissioner, also the managing director of a corporation, was removed from the department. The minister complained to the Chief Minister against the officer. In the complaint presented to the head of the state with evidence, the minister cited the irregularities committed by the commissioner in transfers and postings of employees in the corporation. Feedback received from the department indicated that the officer committed irregularities. The officer, trying for rehabilitation, received a shock after his removal. The officer feels that the complaint made against him will have an impact on his post-retirement rehabilitation. Before this incident, the minister had an additional chief secretary removed from his department. Because of the minister’s insistence that the ACS was shifted – although a senior administrative officer supported ACS. There are, however, speculations in the department whether the officers, transferred to the department in place of the commissioner and ACS, will be on good terms with the minister for a long time.

Bitter bickering

A bitter bickering has cropped up between a woman Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and a director of a department. As the administration does not have a major role to play in the department, the ACS is trying to interfere in its daily working. Despite her interference, as she has failed to get the authority she desires, she is gnashing her teeth. There are reports that the ACS has dashed off a letter against the director of the department, seeking his transfer from there. Because the ACS lacks the power to remove the director, her letter has been shelved. Now, the director is very angry with the ACS. Because of her wayward attitude, she has harmonious relations barely with anyone. She had disputes with many officials in the departments where she was previously posted. But, in the coming days, both the ACS and the director may have to pay a heavy price for the power struggle they are in.

Many tense

The transfer of a PS to a department has caused tension to many people there. The employees are directly associated with the department where the PS has been transferred. Because of the PS’s attitude, there is little chance that he will have good relations with the staffers. He had disputes with the officers of the departments where he had been posted. Ergo, the employees of the present department are worried about what they have heard of the PS. But the PS who had been posted in the department was hardly better than the present incumbent, but the previous one never pulled up anyone without reason. He even supported the employees if they were right and took decisions fast. Nonetheless, as the higher-ups in the government wanted to keep this PS in the loop line, they posted him to this department. Although the PS was shifted to a less important department, he is happy with the loop line. The Sahib is, however, keeping an eye on an important department.

Calling the tune

A PS has put his foot down in a department even after his transfer to New Delhi. Despite being posted in Delhi, he wants to stay in Bhopal. The reason is that the Sahib does not want to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him. Apart from that, because he wanted to keep in touch with a few people, he desired posting in the state capital. Immediately after his shifting, he was trying to get the charge of a department, and he was successful. The department, where the PS was posted since its inception, was handed over to him again. Nevertheless, the department has only some pending work. It does not have to carry out any new assignments. The government, too, does not have any interest in it. Thus, there was no objection from anywhere when the PS was posted in the department. As the PS has hardly helped anybody, many officers are angry with his posting in Delhi and Bhopal.