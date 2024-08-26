 MP: Lookout Circular Against Prime Accused In Attack On Chhatarpur PS; Co Mastermind Arrested
The mob hurled stones at a police station and damaged vehicles, leaving several cops injured.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
stone pelting accused Irfan Chishti caught |

BHOPAL/CHHATARPUR: The Chhatarpur police have issued a lookout circular for the main accused in the stone-pelting incident at a police station during a protest on Wednesday against a Hindu seer in Chhatarpur city, an official said on Sunday.

Earlier, on Saturday co-mastermind in the case was arrested. The accused, Shahzad Ali's palatial house was razed on Thursday, a day after a protest called by the Muslim community against the purported anti-Islam remarks made by Ramgiri Maharaj turned violent. The mob hurled stones at a police station and damaged vehicles, leaving several cops injured.

article-image

Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said a lookout circular has been issued to ensure that Ali does not flee the country. According to officials, the police have already registered a case against 46 named and 150 unidentified persons under various provisions of law.

The police informed that on Saturday, the police arrested seven accused including Molana Irfan Chisti. They were sent to jail. Till Sunday the police have arrested 29 accused.

Hindu seer Ramgiri Maharaj had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Islam at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district during a religious event some days ago.

Members of the Muslim community had organised a protest on August 21, but it turned violent. Around 300-400 people led by religious leaders came to the police station to submit a memorandum demanding a case against Ramgiri Maharaj, who already faces multiple FIRs in Maharashtra over his alleged objectionable remarks against the Prophet.

