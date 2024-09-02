 BV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal

BV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal

It depicts how Karanth travelled all over India. Folk songs were used, which made the presentation effective.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
he 32 artistes of Benaka Natya Mandali, Bengaluru, showcased the theatrical life and philosophy of theatre doyen BV Karanth |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 32 artistes of Benaka Natya Mandali, Bengaluru, showcased the theatrical life and philosophy of theatre doyen BV Karanth through 32 scenes at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Sunday.

Written and directed by TS Nagabharana, the play was staged for the first time in the country. The two-hour experimental play, BV Karanth, was staged in Kannada and Hindi.

It depicts how Karanth travelled all over India. Folk songs were used, which made the presentation effective. The play tells about his childhood, youth and old age. In the last scene of the play, 32 artistes were seen together on stage paying tribute to Karanth.

Read Also
CCTV Footage: Man Kicks On Cow’s Face In Katni, Angry Vishva Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Lodges...
article-image

Besides powerful acting of actors, simple set, harmoniums, music and colourful lights made it effective. A large number of theatre buffs were present on the occasion.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!

It was part of the inaugural day of four-day Adaranjali Smriti Natya Samaroh organised by Rangmandal, a theatre wing of Bhavan to mark the death anniversary of Karanth who was the founder-director of Rangmandal.

He headed the prestigious repertory from 1981 to 1986. The event began with an exhibition Rang Aayam curated by Karanth’s disciple and artiste Anoop Joshi Bunty at Rangdarshini Gallery. Old costumes and props, which were used in the dramatic presentation of Rangmandal have been displayed at the exhibition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

School Girls Inform About Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Under Beti Bachao Beti...

School Girls Inform About Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Under Beti Bachao Beti...

Massive Drive: 50 Illegal Structures On Government Land Razed In Satna

Massive Drive: 50 Illegal Structures On Government Land Razed In Satna

Man Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal

Man Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal

BV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal

BV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal

Overheard In Bhopal: Disgraceful Departure, Land Deals, All For Chair & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Disgraceful Departure, Land Deals, All For Chair & More