BV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 32 artistes of Benaka Natya Mandali, Bengaluru, showcased the theatrical life and philosophy of theatre doyen BV Karanth through 32 scenes at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Sunday.

Written and directed by TS Nagabharana, the play was staged for the first time in the country. The two-hour experimental play, BV Karanth, was staged in Kannada and Hindi.

It depicts how Karanth travelled all over India. Folk songs were used, which made the presentation effective. The play tells about his childhood, youth and old age. In the last scene of the play, 32 artistes were seen together on stage paying tribute to Karanth.

Besides powerful acting of actors, simple set, harmoniums, music and colourful lights made it effective. A large number of theatre buffs were present on the occasion.

It was part of the inaugural day of four-day Adaranjali Smriti Natya Samaroh organised by Rangmandal, a theatre wing of Bhavan to mark the death anniversary of Karanth who was the founder-director of Rangmandal.

He headed the prestigious repertory from 1981 to 1986. The event began with an exhibition Rang Aayam curated by Karanth’s disciple and artiste Anoop Joshi Bunty at Rangdarshini Gallery. Old costumes and props, which were used in the dramatic presentation of Rangmandal have been displayed at the exhibition.