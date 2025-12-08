 Indore News: Employee Booked For Selling Customer Data
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Employee Booked For Selling Customer Data

Indore News: Employee Booked For Selling Customer Data

Vijay Nagar police registered a case against an employee of a local travel agency and two others for embezzling Rs 15 lakh and selling the company’s data to their rival. In the complaint filed by the travel agency owner, the accused is alleged to have misappropriated funds over three years, sold sensitive customer data to rival travel agency, and engaged in fraudulent activities using fake website

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Employee Booked For Selling Customer Data | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police registered a case against an employee of a local travel agency and two others for embezzling Rs 15 lakh and selling the company’s data to their rival.

In the complaint filed by the travel agency owner, the accused is alleged to have misappropriated funds over three years, sold sensitive customer data to a rival travel agency, and engaged in fraudulent activities using a fake website.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said that the case was registered against Ritesh Buchde of Bhagirathpura, Milind Rao Sonone of Redwal Colony and Prabhat Rai of Sheetal Nagar on the complaint of Santosh Javade, a resident of Suyash Vihar, Hira Nagar.

Read Also
MP News: Congress Demands CBI Inquiry Into 56 Lakh Children Dropping Out Of School
article-image

Santosh Javade, who runs Shraddha Travels in Ratan Lok Colony, told police that Ritesh, who handles bookings and payment collections, recently quit his job without providing a reason. When Javade attempted to contact Ritesh, his mobile was switched off. It was later revealed that Ritesh had been embezzling funds from the travel agency for the past three years.

FPJ Shorts
Goa Fire Tragedy Raises Alarm For Mumbai: Experts Warn Of Rampant Fire-Safety Violations In Hotels, Pubs & Malls
Goa Fire Tragedy Raises Alarm For Mumbai: Experts Warn Of Rampant Fire-Safety Violations In Hotels, Pubs & Malls
Bombay HC Upholds 14-Year Jail Term For Sexual Assault Of Minors At Raigad Orphanage; Brother Acquitted, Mother Gets Sentence Reduction
Bombay HC Upholds 14-Year Jail Term For Sexual Assault Of Minors At Raigad Orphanage; Brother Acquitted, Mother Gets Sentence Reduction
Bombay HC Quashes Retired IAS Officer’s Attempt To Evict Son From Andheri Bungalow; Says Senior Citizens Act Not For Property Disputes
Bombay HC Quashes Retired IAS Officer’s Attempt To Evict Son From Andheri Bungalow; Says Senior Citizens Act Not For Property Disputes
Bombay HC Quashes MPDA Detention For 99-Day Delay; Calls Preventive Custody ‘Punishment Without Trial’
Bombay HC Quashes MPDA Detention For 99-Day Delay; Calls Preventive Custody ‘Punishment Without Trial’

Upon confronting Ritesh, he initially agreed to return the misappropriated amount. However, later it came to light that Ritesh had sold the entire customer database to Milind Sonone, the owner of Bhakti Travels, a rival agency. The two, along with Prabhat Rai, who worked as a mediator, are accused of using this information to create a fake website and carry out fraudulent activities.

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(4), 61(2), 111(1), 3(5) of fraud, embezzlement, criminal conspiracy and organised crime of the BNS and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 5.58 Lakh Voters Not Found During SIR Verification, Claims Congress's Ex-Corporator...

Indore News: 5.58 Lakh Voters Not Found During SIR Verification, Claims Congress's Ex-Corporator...

Indore News: IMC To Relaunch Checking Drive Against Vacant Basement Parking Lots To Ease Traffic...

Indore News: IMC To Relaunch Checking Drive Against Vacant Basement Parking Lots To Ease Traffic...

Indore News: Employee Booked For Selling Customer Data

Indore News: Employee Booked For Selling Customer Data

MP News: Public Health Engineering Department’s Rural Water Supply & Maintenance Draft Policy...

MP News: Public Health Engineering Department’s Rural Water Supply & Maintenance Draft Policy...

Indore News: Millets, Oilseeds And Traditional Dishes; Three-Day Organic Food Festival To Empower...

Indore News: Millets, Oilseeds And Traditional Dishes; Three-Day Organic Food Festival To Empower...