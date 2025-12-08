Indore News: Employee Booked For Selling Customer Data | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police registered a case against an employee of a local travel agency and two others for embezzling Rs 15 lakh and selling the company’s data to their rival.

In the complaint filed by the travel agency owner, the accused is alleged to have misappropriated funds over three years, sold sensitive customer data to a rival travel agency, and engaged in fraudulent activities using a fake website.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said that the case was registered against Ritesh Buchde of Bhagirathpura, Milind Rao Sonone of Redwal Colony and Prabhat Rai of Sheetal Nagar on the complaint of Santosh Javade, a resident of Suyash Vihar, Hira Nagar.

Santosh Javade, who runs Shraddha Travels in Ratan Lok Colony, told police that Ritesh, who handles bookings and payment collections, recently quit his job without providing a reason. When Javade attempted to contact Ritesh, his mobile was switched off. It was later revealed that Ritesh had been embezzling funds from the travel agency for the past three years.

Upon confronting Ritesh, he initially agreed to return the misappropriated amount. However, later it came to light that Ritesh had sold the entire customer database to Milind Sonone, the owner of Bhakti Travels, a rival agency. The two, along with Prabhat Rai, who worked as a mediator, are accused of using this information to create a fake website and carry out fraudulent activities.

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(4), 61(2), 111(1), 3(5) of fraud, embezzlement, criminal conspiracy and organised crime of the BNS and further investigation is underway.