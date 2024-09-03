MP Shocker: Man Gets Triple Life Term For Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore District Court has sentenced a man to triple life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl. District public prosecutor Sanjeev Srivastava said the court of Second Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) Savita Jadia sentenced the accused Raghvendra alias Ramu, 20, to triple life imprisonment.

In the case, the prosecution was represented by special public prosecutor Sanjay Meena. The complaint was lodged on June 16, 2023, by the girl's mother, who works in a chocolate factory. Her husband works as a mechanic.

On June 15, 2023, she and her husband went to work in the morning and their daughter and four-years-old son were at home. When she returned at 8:30 pm, her landlord informed her that the accused had come to their home during the day and their daughter and the accused were inside the room and the door was locked from inside, they were not opening the door even after ringing the doorbell.

When she asked her daughter, she revealed that she was washing clothes and her brother was playing outside the house, during which the accused came and locked the door and raped her. On the basis of this, a case was registered against the accused. After investigation, the charge sheet was presented in the court, on which the accused was punished with triple life imprisonment.