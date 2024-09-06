 VIDEO: Police Files Complaint Against The Man Who Performed Unsafe Stunts In Gwalior
The 19 second video of the stunt was being shot for a reel for the instagram page of the miscreant.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After the video of a man performing dangerous stunts on the roads of Gwalior went viral, police has initiated action against the man and has filed a complaint regarding the same. The video of the stunt went viral on social media and has garnered a lot of attention.

The 19 second video of the stunt was being shot for a reel for the instagram page of the miscreant. With the help of his car's number plate, the police has managed to identify the miscreants and have filed a case against the same.

Watch the video here:-

article-image

According to information, this incident took place on the main Jiwaji University road in the city. The road where this stunt took place has a lot of footfall and traffic of university students and teachers. Performing this dangerous stunt was putting everyone in danger. According to sources, the man who performed this stunt was shooting a reel for his instagram.

The Vishwavidyalaya police has filed a complaint against the miscreants and have started further investigation. With the help of vehicle number, the police was able to find out the name and the address of the driver. This revelation has led to a complaint being filed. Names and other details of the miscreants haven't been revealed.

