MP Shocker! 60-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Well By Second Wife In MP's Anuppur; Police Arrests 3rd Wife, Lover And Accomplice |

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur where a 60-year-old man was allegedly killed by his 3rd wife over family disputes and her illicit affair. His 2nd wife discovered the body.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaiyalal Rajak. His body was recovered on August 31, by his second wife, Guddi Bai. His wife spotted the body floating wrapped up in blankets and tied with clothes and ropes.

Police also recovered his mobile phone from the well, according to a report by NDTV.

Tangled Family history

Bhaiyalal got married three times. The first marriage didn't work and they got separated. While his second wife, Guddi Bai, had no children. Later he married his second wife's sister, Munni alias Vimla Rajak (30), with whom he had two children.

According to police reports, Munni was had an illicit affair with a property dealer identified as Narayan Das Kushwaha. Her relationship became the motive of the crime. Along with her lover she planned the murder with Dheeraj Kol (25), a labourer from the area.

Murder synopsis

According to police, on August 30, the two accused Lallu and Dheeraj barged into the victim's under construction house while he was deep asleep. They allegedly bludgeoned him with an iron rod.

Later, a detailed post mortem was conducted which confirmed that Rajak died of severe head injuries.

Swift police action

Within 36 hours, Kotwali police cracked the case, arresting Munni, Lallu and Dheeraj.

According to NDTV report, Superintendent of Police Moti Ur Rehman, speaking at a press conference, said: “The body of the victim Bhaiyalal Rajak was found tied with sacks in a well. He had three marriages. The third wife, Munni alias Vimla Rajak, was in an illicit relationship with Narayan Das Kushwaha alias Lallu.” All three accused are currently in police custody as investigations continue.