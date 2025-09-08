Teacher Slips Into Pond While Feeding Fish In MP's Bhind, Dies

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher died after falling into a Pond in Bhind while he was feeding fish on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Rajawat, also known as Ravi Rajawat, a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School Number 2, Bhind.

According to information, Ravindra Rajawat, a resident of Yadunath Nagar, was on his way to Gwalior for medical treatment as he had been ill for a long time.

On the way, after visiting a temple, he stopped near Gauri Pond and began feeding fish. Suddenly, his foot slipped, and he fell into the deep water.

Local people saw him falling and immediately informed the police. Kotwali police arrived at the scene and called divers to search in the pond.

By the time the divers arrived and searched thoroughly, Ravindra was already dead. His body was recovered from the pond and sent for post-mortem examination at the hospital for a detailed medical investigation.

His cousin revealed that Ravindra was going through mental stress for some time and had gone near the pond alone, possibly seeking peace.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Brijendra Singh Sengar said that the post-mortem is being conducted and a proper investigation has been started to determine the exact cause of the tragic accident.