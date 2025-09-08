Young Woman Raped By Former Tutor In Bhopal, FIR Registered

Bhopal: Young Woman Raped By Former Tutor, FIR Registered | By Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old psychology student was allegedly raped by her former tutor. On her complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused at Misrod police station on Saturday night. Further investigations are underway in this connection, police said.

As per the complaint, victim a resident of Agar Malwa, has been studying psychology in Bhopal and was living in a paying guest accommodation.

She had been in a relationship with her former tutor, Samarth Bhavsar, for four years. She came in contact with Bhavsar as he used to teach her and her younger sister.

About four months ago, Bhavsar asked the victim to meet him. He took her to a local hotel where he allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times.

When the victim resisted, he promised to marry her soon. Recently, Bhavsar severed all contact with the victim and blocked her mobile number.

The victim then went to the Misrod police station and filed a complaint. Police have registered a case of rape against Samarth Bhavsar and are actively searching for him.

Showroom owner booked for rape in Bhopal

Nishatpura police on Sunday registered a rape case against a garment showroom owner following a married woman’s complaint. The 28-year-old victim, a local resident, had been employed at the accused’s tiles showroom for the past two months.

According to complaint, the woman was looking for a job when she met showroom owner Kuldeep Bhadoriya, a resident of Nizamuddin Colony. He interviewed her and offered her employment.

On August 10, 2025, Bhadoriya allegedly called the woman on the pretext of work. He picked her up from Minal Gate No. 2 in his car and took her to a hotel. Inside a room Bhadoriya allegedly raped her.

The accused reportedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident and tried to lure her with a promise of marriage. Following the assault, the woman stopped going to the showroom. After informing her family, she was persuaded to approach the police.

Nishatpura police confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Bhadoriya under relevant sections of rape and criminal intimidation.