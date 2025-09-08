 Bizarre! Driver Sleeps In Locked Car On Busy Highway, Causes One-Hour Traffic Jam In MP's Burhanpur; Commuters Break Glass To Wake Him Up
Commuters and locals repeatedly knocked on the window and tried to wake him but he didn't respond

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Bizarre! Driver Sleeps In Locked Car On Busy Highway, Causes One-Hour Traffic Jam In MP's Burhanpur | AI generated

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, where a car driver fell asleep inside his locked vehicle, leading to a traffic jam that lasted for nearly an hour.

The driver was in so deep sleep that even the non-stop honking vehicles could not wake him up. Finally, some comuuters had to break the glass window and alert him.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place on Indore-Ichhapur highway where a man parked his car near the LIC office located close to Shikarpura police station around 3pm and slept inside.

As the vehicle was parked in the middle of the road, the moving traffic became stagnant in the area causing a long traffic jam. Commuters and locals repeatedly knocked on the window and tried to wake him, but the man did not wake up.

Upon receiving the information, Shikarpura police arrived at the spot and, along with locals, attempted to wake the driver for almost an hour. After several unsuccessful attempt, they broke the rear glass of the car and managed to pull him out.

The cops took the driver to the police station for further inquiry. This incident resulted in an hour-long traffic jam on the highway, causing inconvenience to hundreds of commuters on one of the busiest routes of the region.

This incident drew a hilarious reaction from the netizens, meanwhile some expressed concerns over negligence of the driver and stated that such incidents cause accidents on high-traffic road.

