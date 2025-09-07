WCR Registers 24% Rise In Freight Loading In August Compared to 2024; Crosses 4 Million Tonnes | Photo: PTI/Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway (WCR) has continued its strong performance in the current financial year, recording a sharp rise in goods movement during August 2025.

Around 4.33 million tonnes of goods were loaded in the current financial year in August 2025, which was 24 percent more than 3.49 million tonnes in the last financial year in August 2024.

Thus, a total of 23.06 million tonnes of goods were loaded in West Central Railway Goods Loading from April to August of the current financial year 2025, whereas in the same period of the last financial year, 21.06 million tonnes of goods were loaded, which is 9 percent more.

The following efforts are being made for goods traffic:

Round the clock i.e. twenty-four hour loading and unloading services were started in goods warehouses.

Upgradation work is being done by developing new goods warehouses.

Continuous efforts are being made to increase Gatishakti Cargo Terminal / Siding.

By increasing the average speed of goods trains, the capacity of different rail sections was increased and infrastructure was also enhanced. Along with this, operational improvements were also made.

Improvement in the working of goods terminal and detention of goods trains was reduced. This accelerated the operation of goods trains and increased freight traffic.

Speed is being given to infrastructure works like new railway line/doubling/tripling.