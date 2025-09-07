Two Drown During Ganesha Idol Immersion In MP's Raisen District, 3 Rescued

Two Drown During Ganesha Idol Immersion In MP's Bhopal, 3 Rescued | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two teenagers drowned during Ganesha idol immersion while three were rescued in Raisen district on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Two teenage boys drowned after falling into a stream during the immersion. The incident occurred at 8 pm on Saturday in Ghatkheda village, police said.

Umraoganj police station incharge Shailendra Singh Tomar said that five teenagers from the same family had gone to immerse the idols following the conclusion of 10-day Ganesh Utsav.

While they were standing on a stone in the stream, the soil underneath gave way, toppling them into the water, he said. Some villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts.

After an hour, the body of Anuj Sahu (16) was recovered, while Nitin Sahu (17) was pulled out unresponsive. He was given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and rushed to a hospital in Bhopal where doctors declared him brought dead. The other three teenagers managed to swim to safety, police said.

Elderly man, granddaughter swept away in Bhopal's river

A tragic incident occurred in Berasia on Sunday morning when a 70-year-old man and his granddaughter were swept away in Baahi River when pitrapaksh ritual was being performed.

According to reports, Babulal Sahu (70), a resident of Khajuria Ramdas village, had gone with his 12-year-old granddaughter Chinko and a grandson to perform tarpan at 9 am. During the ritual, the girl accidentally slipped into the river. In an attempt to save her, Sahu jumped into the water but was caught in the strong current along with the child.

Locals tried to rescue them, but the powerful flow carried both of them away. After nearly three-and-a-half hours of search, Sahu’s body was recovered about half a kilometre downstream.

The girl, however, remains missing and is feared drowned. SDRF teams are continuing search operations in the river.

Berasia police station incharge Virendra Sen said efforts were on to trace the child. Body of the elderly man has been sent for post-mortem.