 Bhopal: 80-Ton Waste Cleared From Ghats Post Idol Immersion
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 80-Ton Waste Cleared From Ghats Post Idol Immersion

Bhopal: 80-Ton Waste Cleared From Ghats Post Idol Immersion

Over 30,000 idols: Immersed in 48 hours, more than 50 tons of worship material collected

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 80-Ton Waste Cleared From Ghats Post Idol Immersion | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the grand Ganesh idol immersion, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected over 80 tonnes of waste, including 50 tonnes of worship materials, from the ghats.

This waste was later segregated and sent to different transfer stations for recycling. Most of the waste consisted of flowers and garlands which will now be used to make incense sticks.

According to the BMC, within 48 hours, more than 30,000 small and large idols were immersed across the state capital. On Sunday, the corporation also removed 33 temporary immersion ponds set up in the city.

Due to the coincidence of specific dates and a lunar eclipse, the immersion process continued from Saturday afternoon until early Sunday morning till around 5 AM. Most of the ceremonies were completed during this period.

FPJ Shorts
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Mumbai Witnesses Rare Blood Moon - A Night Of Awe And Unique Cosmic Drama; Watch VIDEO
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Mumbai Witnesses Rare Blood Moon - A Night Of Awe And Unique Cosmic Drama; Watch VIDEO
'Roger Federer Slice': Carlos Alcaraz's Sensational Shot Draws Massive Praise From Commentator During US Open 2025 Final vs Jannik Sinner; Video
'Roger Federer Slice': Carlos Alcaraz's Sensational Shot Draws Massive Praise From Commentator During US Open 2025 Final vs Jannik Sinner; Video
Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH
Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH
Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance
Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation had arranged immersion at eight traditional ghats, while 33 temporary ponds were set up across 21 zones for smaller idols.

The idols collected at temporary ponds were later transported to the main ghats in 25 dedicated vehicles. The temporary facilities remained active until 2 AM, after which the staff wrapped up operations as the flow of idols decreased.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Sab Sanatani Milenge...' Says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri; Announces Cancellation Of...
article-image

Over 30,000 idols immersed

Arrangements were made at key immersion sites including Bairagarh, Kamalapati, Khatalapura, Prempura, Shahpura, Hathai Kheda, Malikhedi and Samardha.

According to the corporation, more than 30,000 idols were immersed at these ghats. For larger idols, cranes and poclain machines were deployed. Hathai Kheda, Prempura and Malikhedi ghats had two poclains each, while the other ghats had one each.

Twelve 12 cranes, 16 poclains, 25 immersion vehicles and additional support vehicles from all 21 zones were pressed into service.

50-ton worship material recovered

The immersion activities generated more than 50 tonnes of assorted waste across the eight ghats. Of this, 28–30 tonnes consisted of flowers and garlands and 8–10 tonnes of coconuts, with around 2 tonnes of cloth, nearly 800 kg of decorative items and plastic, 100 kg of glass items and photo frames, broken temple structures and about 500 kg of food items like fruits and fried snacks.

The floral waste was transported to the Danapani transfer station plant, where it will be converted into incense sticks. Cloth waste was sent to the Anna Nagar facility for recycling.

Mayor inspects cleanliness drive

On Sunday, Mayor Malti Rai personally inspected arrangements at Khatalapura, Rani Kamalapati, Prempura and other ghats. She instructed the health department officials and workers to ensure thorough cleaning of all ponds and ghats. During her visit, the Mayor also joined workers in removing idol remnants and other waste materials from the immersion sites.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 80-Ton Waste Cleared From Ghats Post Idol Immersion

Bhopal: 80-Ton Waste Cleared From Ghats Post Idol Immersion

Bhopal Cyber Cops Launch Drive Against Point Of Sale Agents Selling SIM Cards To Conmen

Bhopal Cyber Cops Launch Drive Against Point Of Sale Agents Selling SIM Cards To Conmen

Bhopal: Temple Doors Closed Due To Lunar Eclipse

Bhopal: Temple Doors Closed Due To Lunar Eclipse

Indore Rat Attack Case: NHRC Seeks Action Taken Report From Government In 10 Days

Indore Rat Attack Case: NHRC Seeks Action Taken Report From Government In 10 Days

Overheard In Bhopal: Good Initiative, Boss’s Anger, Getting Relief, All For Carrots & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Good Initiative, Boss’s Anger, Getting Relief, All For Carrots & More