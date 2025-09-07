Bhopal: 80-Ton Waste Cleared From Ghats Post Idol Immersion | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the grand Ganesh idol immersion, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected over 80 tonnes of waste, including 50 tonnes of worship materials, from the ghats.

This waste was later segregated and sent to different transfer stations for recycling. Most of the waste consisted of flowers and garlands which will now be used to make incense sticks.

According to the BMC, within 48 hours, more than 30,000 small and large idols were immersed across the state capital. On Sunday, the corporation also removed 33 temporary immersion ponds set up in the city.

Due to the coincidence of specific dates and a lunar eclipse, the immersion process continued from Saturday afternoon until early Sunday morning till around 5 AM. Most of the ceremonies were completed during this period.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation had arranged immersion at eight traditional ghats, while 33 temporary ponds were set up across 21 zones for smaller idols.

The idols collected at temporary ponds were later transported to the main ghats in 25 dedicated vehicles. The temporary facilities remained active until 2 AM, after which the staff wrapped up operations as the flow of idols decreased.

Over 30,000 idols immersed

Arrangements were made at key immersion sites including Bairagarh, Kamalapati, Khatalapura, Prempura, Shahpura, Hathai Kheda, Malikhedi and Samardha.

According to the corporation, more than 30,000 idols were immersed at these ghats. For larger idols, cranes and poclain machines were deployed. Hathai Kheda, Prempura and Malikhedi ghats had two poclains each, while the other ghats had one each.

Twelve 12 cranes, 16 poclains, 25 immersion vehicles and additional support vehicles from all 21 zones were pressed into service.

50-ton worship material recovered

The immersion activities generated more than 50 tonnes of assorted waste across the eight ghats. Of this, 28–30 tonnes consisted of flowers and garlands and 8–10 tonnes of coconuts, with around 2 tonnes of cloth, nearly 800 kg of decorative items and plastic, 100 kg of glass items and photo frames, broken temple structures and about 500 kg of food items like fruits and fried snacks.

The floral waste was transported to the Danapani transfer station plant, where it will be converted into incense sticks. Cloth waste was sent to the Anna Nagar facility for recycling.

Mayor inspects cleanliness drive

On Sunday, Mayor Malti Rai personally inspected arrangements at Khatalapura, Rani Kamalapati, Prempura and other ghats. She instructed the health department officials and workers to ensure thorough cleaning of all ponds and ghats. During her visit, the Mayor also joined workers in removing idol remnants and other waste materials from the immersion sites.