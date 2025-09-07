Bhopal: 5K Works Of Hindi Litterateurs At Pustak Utsav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A collection of around 5,000 books by well-known Hindi authors of the country of different genres are on display at Pustak Utsav at Hindi Bhavan in the city.

They include Premchand, Jaishnkar Prasad, Mahadevi Verma, Shivani, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Phanishwar Nath Renu, Shrilal Shukla, Nagarjun, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Namvar Singh, Raghuveer Sahay, Rahul Sankrityan, Amratya Sen, Kaif Aazmi, Gulzar, and Piyush Mishra. About 5,000 book lovers visited on Sunday- the second-day of the five-day book fair.

Besides exhibition, book release and discussion sessions were held on Sunday. A book 'Maqbool Fida Husain: Jeevani aur Vichar,’ by senior painter Akhilesh and Gyan Chaturvedi's new collection of satires 'Roshni ki Shinakht’ and Radhavallabh Tripathi's book ' Naya Sahitya, Nai Sambhabnayein,’ were released.

Akhilesh shared many interesting incidents related to the life and birth of Husain. He said that in this book, an attempt has been made to deeply understand the personal life of an artist and his artistic vision.

Satirist Gyan Chaturvedi said that the literature of every era arose from the challenges of its time. “Today, dictatorship rules,” he said, adding, “ currently, I am writing a novel titled 'Un Dinon' and 'Bhabhoot' based on the stories of villages of Uttar Pradesh. Author Radhavallabh Tripathi shared his literary journey and said that his initial background was in science.

‘Stree-Year of Hindi Novel’

Rajkamal Prakashan declared this year as ‘Stree-Year of Hindi Novel’. The publication will publish novels of 8 important women story writers.

They include Booker prize winner Geetanjali Shree: Saha-sa, Jaya Jadwani’s Iss Shahar Mein Ek Shahar Tha, Sova Limbu’s Shukmaya Hangma, Vandana Rag’s Sarkafanda, Pratyaksha’s Sheeshghar, Alka Saraogi’s Calcutta Cosmopolitan: Dil Aur Daraar, Anamika’s Door Desh Ke Parinde and Sujata’s Saaboot Ghar.