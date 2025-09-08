 ASI Caught Grooving With Bar Dancer In MP's Datia; Suspended After Obscene Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalASI Caught Grooving With Bar Dancer In MP's Datia; Suspended After Obscene Video Goes Viral

ASI Caught Grooving With Bar Dancer In MP's Datia; Suspended After Obscene Video Goes Viral

SP Suraj Verma clearly stated that the police department will not tolerate any kind of behavior by its staff that harms the image and reputation of the police force.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media showing an ASI dancing obscenely with an orchestera dancer in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on Monday.

In the video, ASI identified as Sanjeev Gaur, posted at Datia Civil Line police station, is seen performing inappropriate moves with two women on a Bollywood song.

And the video is circulating widely on social media.

Check out the video below :

FPJ Shorts
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand
Manchester United Goalkeeper Andre Onana To Earn Double Salary After His Loan Move To Trabzonspor: Report
Manchester United Goalkeeper Andre Onana To Earn Double Salary After His Loan Move To Trabzonspor: Report

According to information, the video is from a birthday party of Constable Rahul Bauddh on September 2.

The party was organised at a hotel, and two bar dancers were invited for the event.

The video shows ASI Sanjeev Gaur and some other men doing obscene acts with the women while dancing.

Read Also
Tragic! Car Crashes Into Truck Near Raja Bhoj Statue In Bhopal, Driver Dies
article-image

After the video went viral on social media, the police department took serious and immediate action to handle the situation.

Datia SP Suraj Verma ordered the suspension of ASI Sanjeev Gaur and Constable Rahul Bauddh without any delay. Both of them have been removed from their duties pending further investigation.

SP Suraj Verma clearly stated that the police department will not tolerate any kind of behavior by its staff that harms the image and reputation of the police force. He emphasised that strict action will be taken against those involved in such misconduct.

The SP further added that a detailed investigation is already underway, and once it is completed, further legal and disciplinary steps will be taken according to the findings of the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jabalpur Bargi Dam On High Alert After Excessive Water Seepage

Jabalpur Bargi Dam On High Alert After Excessive Water Seepage

ASI Caught Grooving With Bar Dancer In MP's Datia; Suspended After Obscene Video Goes Viral

ASI Caught Grooving With Bar Dancer In MP's Datia; Suspended After Obscene Video Goes Viral

Bizarre! Driver Sleeps In Locked Car On Busy Highway, Causes One-Hour Traffic Jam In MP's Burhanpur;...

Bizarre! Driver Sleeps In Locked Car On Busy Highway, Causes One-Hour Traffic Jam In MP's Burhanpur;...

Tragic! Car Crashes Into Truck Near Raja Bhoj Statue In Bhopal, Driver Dies

Tragic! Car Crashes Into Truck Near Raja Bhoj Statue In Bhopal, Driver Dies

Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College Notice To Outsourced Company Working On PPP Mode

Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College Notice To Outsourced Company Working On PPP Mode