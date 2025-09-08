ASI Caught Grooving With Bar Dancer In MP's Datia; Suspended After Obscene Video Goes Viral

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media showing an ASI dancing obscenely with an orchestera dancer in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on Monday.

In the video, ASI identified as Sanjeev Gaur, posted at Datia Civil Line police station, is seen performing inappropriate moves with two women on a Bollywood song.

And the video is circulating widely on social media.

Check out the video below :

#WATCH | ASI Caught Performing Obscene Dance With A Woman In MP's Datia#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/1Ne614qPzp — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 8, 2025

According to information, the video is from a birthday party of Constable Rahul Bauddh on September 2.

The party was organised at a hotel, and two bar dancers were invited for the event.

The video shows ASI Sanjeev Gaur and some other men doing obscene acts with the women while dancing.

After the video went viral on social media, the police department took serious and immediate action to handle the situation.

Datia SP Suraj Verma ordered the suspension of ASI Sanjeev Gaur and Constable Rahul Bauddh without any delay. Both of them have been removed from their duties pending further investigation.

SP Suraj Verma clearly stated that the police department will not tolerate any kind of behavior by its staff that harms the image and reputation of the police force. He emphasised that strict action will be taken against those involved in such misconduct.

The SP further added that a detailed investigation is already underway, and once it is completed, further legal and disciplinary steps will be taken according to the findings of the case.