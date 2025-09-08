 Two Thieves Caught On Camera Breaking Into Medical Store, Finding Nothing; Steal Bike From Neighbor & Flee In MP's Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTwo Thieves Caught On Camera Breaking Into Medical Store, Finding Nothing; Steal Bike From Neighbor & Flee In MP's Chhatarpur

Two Thieves Caught On Camera Breaking Into Medical Store, Finding Nothing; Steal Bike From Neighbor & Flee In MP's Chhatarpur

CCTV footage captured the movements of the thieves, breaking the drawer with scissors but finding nothing and leaving.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Theft At Medical Store In MP's Chhatarpur, Bike Stolen From Neighboring House |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two thieves were caught on CCTV breaking into a medical store late at night in Chhatarpur district, but they found nothing to steal on Sunday.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. at Sandeep Medical, located near the Bamitha highway.

CCTV footage captured the movements of the thieves, breaking the drawer with scissors but finding nothing and leaving.

Check out the video below :

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From PM Modi - VIDEO
Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Seeks ₹20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From PM Modi - VIDEO
Doja Cat's SHOCKING Move At VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Goes Viral After She Bites Into Her Red Lipstick After Applying It– VIDEO
Doja Cat's SHOCKING Move At VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Goes Viral After She Bites Into Her Red Lipstick After Applying It– VIDEO
Maharashtra Govt Suspends Panvel Tehsildar Vijay Patil For Irregularities In Land Permissions
Maharashtra Govt Suspends Panvel Tehsildar Vijay Patil For Irregularities In Land Permissions
BJP MP’s Sister Accuses In-Laws Of Filming Her While Bathing In UP's Farrukhabad; VIDEO Shows Father-In-Law Beating Her With Stick
BJP MP’s Sister Accuses In-Laws Of Filming Her While Bathing In UP's Farrukhabad; VIDEO Shows Father-In-Law Beating Her With Stick
Read Also
VIDEO: Mobile Shop Owner Beaten By 10 Men Over Customer Complaint In MP’s Chhatarpur
article-image

According to reports, while the thieves were inspecting the area, two tractor drivers stopped on the roadside and interacted with them.

After the tractors moved on, the culprits broke open the door beside the shop and entered the medical store. They searched the drawers and cash box, stealing whatever small items were available. However, they did not find any significant cash or valuables inside.

Read Also
No Ambulance, No Stretcher! Man Carries Ailing Wife To Hospital In MP's Chhatarpur--VIDEO
article-image

Bike theft from nearby house

Failing to find anything valuable in the medical store, the thieves shifted their target to a nearby house. They stole a Hero Honda bike belonging to Janaki Sen, a resident living next to the medical shop.

The CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts have helped the police know about the event.

On receiving information, the Bamitha police station registered a case and has begun an investigation to trace the culprits using the CCTV footage and other available evidence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Three Pairs Of Diwali, Chhath Puja Special Trains To Run Through Bhopal Division

Three Pairs Of Diwali, Chhath Puja Special Trains To Run Through Bhopal Division

Bhopal Power Cut September 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rajeev Gandhi College, South Avenue,...

Bhopal Power Cut September 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rajeev Gandhi College, South Avenue,...

50 Trips Of Puja Special Trains Will Run Through West Central Railway Starting September 26

50 Trips Of Puja Special Trains Will Run Through West Central Railway Starting September 26

Two Thieves Caught On Camera Breaking Into Medical Store, Finding Nothing; Steal Bike From Neighbor...

Two Thieves Caught On Camera Breaking Into Medical Store, Finding Nothing; Steal Bike From Neighbor...

Bizarre! Gwalior Man Pretends To Be Dead In Veerpur Dam For Reel, Flees After Cops Arrive; WATCH

Bizarre! Gwalior Man Pretends To Be Dead In Veerpur Dam For Reel, Flees After Cops Arrive; WATCH