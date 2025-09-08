Two Thieves Caught On Camera Breaking Into Medical Store, Finding Nothing; Steal Bike From Neighbor & Flee In MP's Chhatarpur

VIDEO: Theft At Medical Store In MP's Chhatarpur, Bike Stolen From Neighboring House |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two thieves were caught on CCTV breaking into a medical store late at night in Chhatarpur district, but they found nothing to steal on Sunday.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. at Sandeep Medical, located near the Bamitha highway.

CCTV footage captured the movements of the thieves, breaking the drawer with scissors but finding nothing and leaving.

Check out the video below :

#WATCH | Thieves Break Into Medical Store At Night, Find Nothing, Later Steal Bike From Neighbour In MP's Chhatarpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Chhatarpur pic.twitter.com/XqfUKsjux9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 8, 2025

According to reports, while the thieves were inspecting the area, two tractor drivers stopped on the roadside and interacted with them.

After the tractors moved on, the culprits broke open the door beside the shop and entered the medical store. They searched the drawers and cash box, stealing whatever small items were available. However, they did not find any significant cash or valuables inside.

Bike theft from nearby house

Failing to find anything valuable in the medical store, the thieves shifted their target to a nearby house. They stole a Hero Honda bike belonging to Janaki Sen, a resident living next to the medical shop.

The CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts have helped the police know about the event.

On receiving information, the Bamitha police station registered a case and has begun an investigation to trace the culprits using the CCTV footage and other available evidence.