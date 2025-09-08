VIDEO: Mobile Shop Owner Beaten By 10 Men Over Customer Complaint In MP’s Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A mobile shop owner was beaten by a group of 8-10 men after an argument broke out between the customer, who came to get his mobile folder fixed in Chhatarpur on Monday.

The entire incident was recorded on video, which is now circulating widely on social media. In the footage, it can be seen that the shop owner was dragged outside his shop and beaten by a group of men, while a crowd of around 50 others was gathered around the scene.

Check out the video below :

#WATCH | Mobile Shop Owner Beaten By A Group Of 8-10 Men After A Dispute Over Fixing A Mobile Folder In MP's Chhatarpur#Chhatarpur #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/RkWpj82z2f — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 8, 2025

The incident took place in Chhatarpur's Naugaon Nagar near Chhatrasal Market when a customer from Bilheri visited the shop to get his mobile cover fixed.

A small argument started over the folder, which soon turned into a physical attack.

The group from Bilheri began attacking the boy working at the mobile shop.

As the situation escalated, another local youth tried to intervene but was also beaten. The attackers then called over 50 more people to the scene.

Together, they not only attacked the shop owner and his workers but also damaged the shop property.

Police reached the spot and tried to control the violence. Several attackers were arrested, while many others managed to escape.

Police are now questioning those in custody and searching for the remaining absconders. Further investigation is underway.